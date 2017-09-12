Vijayawada Archer Sets Two Records. She's Only 5-Years-Old

Vijayawada's Cherukuri Dolly Shivani sets two records in archery. She's only five-years-old.

Commend Baby Dolly Shivani Cherukuri for firing 103 arrows at a target 10 feet away in just 11 minutes, setting India, Asia Book of Records. pic.twitter.com/qDmsrVai3S — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 11, 2017

Vijayawada(AP): 5-year-old archer Cherukuri Dolly Shivani creates record by firing 103 arrows from 10 metres in 11 minutes and 19 seconds pic.twitter.com/gIPzjb7ugJ — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2017

Hope to hear this young girl's feat in our next Mann Ki Baat @PMOIndia. This talented kid needs encouragement & support @Ra_THORe ji — Iswaran N.P. (@NPIswaran) September 11, 2017

Super she should be in next Olympic squad — Madhusudhan Reddy (@kmsreddy22) September 12, 2017

sir many such hidden tresures are there in our country. Some plan has to be done for identifying such talents for olympics — H.S.Shyamala (@shyamala_hs) September 11, 2017