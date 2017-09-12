Vijayawada Archer Sets Two Records. She's Only 5-Years-Old

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to congratulate five-year-old Cherukuri Dolly Shivani for her impressive achievements.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 12, 2017 12:58 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vijayawada Archer Sets Two Records. She's Only 5-Years-Old

Vijayawada's Cherukuri Dolly Shivani sets two records in archery. She's only five-years-old.

Just five-years-old, Cherukuri Dolly Shivani set not one but two records in archery on Sunday to enter the India Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records. The young archer fired 103 arrows at a target 10 metres away in just 11 minutes and 19 seconds. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to congratulate the young girl.
 
For her second attempt, Shivani fired 36 arrows at a target from a distance of 20 metres in a record time of five minutes and eight seconds, reports Deccan Chronicle. She scored an impressive 290 points out of 360.

News agency ANI tweeted a photo of the young archer in action:
 
Her feat has impressed many on social media:
    
Shivani, who trains at The Volga Archery Academy in Vijayawada some 250 kilometres south-east of Hyderabad, is said to be preparing for the 2024 Olympics.

"Shivani will be 13 when the 2024 Olympics will be held. Out target is to prepare Shivani for the grand sporting show and we need a top class coach to teach her the advanced techniques. I want Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to take note of the request and do the needful," The Hindu reported her father Cherukuri Satyanarayana as saying.

In 2015, just nine days shy of her third birthday, ​the eagle-eyed archer became the youngest Indian to set a new national record in archery. She score 200 points over five and seven-metre distances. 

Shivani comes from a family of archers. Her father runs an archery academy and her brother, who died tragically in a car accident, was international archer and coach.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READRiya Sen Is Breaking Hearts With This Honeymoon Pic
Dolly Shivani CherukuriCherukuri SatyanarayanaCherukuri Dolly ShivaniDollyShivaniIndia Book of RecordsAsian Book of RecordsArcheryArcherVijayawada

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreApple EventiPhone XMi A1 Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................