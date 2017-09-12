Vijayawada Archer Sets Two Records. She's Only 5-Years-Old

Commend Baby Dolly Shivani Cherukuri for firing 103 arrows at a target 10 feet away in just 11 minutes, setting India, Asia Book of Records. pic.twitter.com/qDmsrVai3S— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 11, 2017
For her second attempt, Shivani fired 36 arrows at a target from a distance of 20 metres in a record time of five minutes and eight seconds, reports Deccan Chronicle. She scored an impressive 290 points out of 360.
News agency ANI tweeted a photo of the young archer in action:
Vijayawada(AP): 5-year-old archer Cherukuri Dolly Shivani creates record by firing 103 arrows from 10 metres in 11 minutes and 19 seconds pic.twitter.com/gIPzjb7ugJ— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2017
Her feat has impressed many on social media:
Hope to hear this young girl's feat in our next Mann Ki Baat @PMOIndia. This talented kid needs encouragement & support @Ra_THORe ji— Iswaran N.P. (@NPIswaran) September 11, 2017
Super she should be in next Olympic squad— Madhusudhan Reddy (@kmsreddy22) September 12, 2017
sir many such hidden tresures are there in our country. Some plan has to be done for identifying such talents for olympics— H.S.Shyamala (@shyamala_hs) September 11, 2017
6.59 seconds for one one arrow. #Incredible#Genius#ChildProdigy #CherukuriDollyShivani #Archery@Ra_THORe— KayJay (@OneHorizOne) September 12, 2017
Shivani, who trains at The Volga Archery Academy in Vijayawada some 250 kilometres south-east of Hyderabad, is said to be preparing for the 2024 Olympics.
"Shivani will be 13 when the 2024 Olympics will be held. Out target is to prepare Shivani for the grand sporting show and we need a top class coach to teach her the advanced techniques. I want Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to take note of the request and do the needful," The Hindu reported her father Cherukuri Satyanarayana as saying.
In 2015, just nine days shy of her third birthday, the eagle-eyed archer became the youngest Indian to set a new national record in archery. She score 200 points over five and seven-metre distances.
Shivani comes from a family of archers. Her father runs an archery academy and her brother, who died tragically in a car accident, was international archer and coach.
Click for more trending news