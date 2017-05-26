Video: Wild Animal Plays Dead In Desperate Attempt To Stay Alive "I've never seen anything like this before," said an eyewitness

The video, that was shot near South Africa's Kruger National Park, shows a wildebeest laying lifelessly on a dusty road as a rival wildebeest tries to force it back to its feet.



The wildebeest shows no movement and the confused counterpart pauses briefly, only to start attacking again. The giant animal locks horns with the seemingly dead mammal, tossing it with its beastly horns.



Using the narrow window of opportunity, the 'dead' wildebeest shocks its opponent by springing back to life and running away.







Eyewitness Tienie Van Wyk said he has never seen anything like this before.



"Usually the loser of a fight between these creatures will just get up and run away, but this one had a very interesting "play dead" technique that really didn't work," he told Daily Mail.



