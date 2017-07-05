Video: United Plane Catches Fire On Landing, Everyone Evacuated Safely

No one was reported hurt in the incident

Offbeat | | Updated: July 05, 2017 18:01 IST
The plane's engine caught fire shortly after landing in Denver.

The left engine of a United Airlines-contracted SkyWest plane caught fire shortly after it landed at the Denver Airport, US. The incident took place on Sunday morning. According to The Independent, 59 passengers and 4 crew members on the plane were evacuated immediately and no one was reported hurt. Pictures on social media show the plane standing on the tarmac with the left engine on fire.
 
According to The Telegraph, United Airlines said the SkyWest Airlines flight 5869 from Aspen, Colorado, "experienced engine issues" after landing safely. SkyWest is a regional airline which has contracts with major companies like United Airlines and American Airlines.

Some Twitter users have praised the airline for their quick action.
 
A video uploaded to YouTube by ViralHog shows passengers being evacuated from the plane as emergency services try to put the fire out. According to the video description, the person who filmed the video also spoke about the fire saying, "So we landed on the tarmac at Denver Airport, but we stop far from the gate. The stewardess runs to the back of the plane and we hear a commotion and then she screams 'EVERYBODY OFF THE PLANE!'. We all evacuate."



