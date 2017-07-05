Video: United Plane Catches Fire On Landing, Everyone Evacuated Safely

My flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire on runway after landing. @rabiasquaredpic.twitter.com/Etm3j165Qp- raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017
According to The Telegraph, United Airlines said the SkyWest Airlines flight 5869 from Aspen, Colorado, "experienced engine issues" after landing safely. SkyWest is a regional airline which has contracts with major companies like United Airlines and American Airlines.
Some Twitter users have praised the airline for their quick action.
Quick and immediate response. first responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/ZAlslCTemh- raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017
All safe pic.twitter.com/JANU9Ntvxx- rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) July 2, 2017
A video uploaded to YouTube by ViralHog shows passengers being evacuated from the plane as emergency services try to put the fire out. According to the video description, the person who filmed the video also spoke about the fire saying, "So we landed on the tarmac at Denver Airport, but we stop far from the gate. The stewardess runs to the back of the plane and we hear a commotion and then she screams 'EVERYBODY OFF THE PLANE!'. We all evacuate."
No one was reported hurt in the incident.
