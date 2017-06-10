Video: Thief Uses Excavator To Break Into ATM. Gets Nothing "I've seen some crazy stuff with ATMs and all, but I haven't seen this before"

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT The thief caused nearly $10,000 in damage to the ATM machine



A thief who tried to rob an ATM machine is making quite a buzz for his choice of vehicle. The criminal drove an excavator and then used it to smash the ATM. Sadly, all that effort gone into vain as he left without getting a single dollar out of the machine. Police said the excavator was stolen from a construction site and the suspect drove it five miles to reach the spot.



"I've seen some crazy stuff with ATMs and all, but I haven't seen this before,"



Not only did the man not make zilch in his attempted loot but he ended up causing damage of about $10,000 to the ATM.



Police has released footage of the failed robbery that took place on June 1 in Maryland, US and are looking for the suspect.







In a statement, police said they believe the same man was involved in a different ATM theft in 2016.



