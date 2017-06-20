Video: They Came With Guns To Rob Him. He Chased Them Off With A Machete The man held down one of the robbers till police arrived

Five suspects were arrested in the attempted robbery in Sarasota, Florida



A Florida resident was lounging in his porch when three armed men entered the property in an attempt to rob his home.



Surveillance footage of the attempted robbery shows the masked men entering the porch armed with shotguns and machetes,



The homeowner picks up a chair in order to scare off the would-be robbers but quickly backs off presumably sensing danger. He retreats into his home and one of the robbers follows him inside.



But the tables quickly turn from here.



The armed robbers can be seen moving back as the man emerges with a machete. He starts chasing the robbers and two of them immediately flee the property.



He eventually appears on camera holding down one of the robbers after successfully disarming him.







The video of the entire incident was uploaded by local police. Five men were arrested in the attempted robbery and no injuries were reported, the police said.



trending news





