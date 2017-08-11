Video Showed Crying Baby In Fridge. 2 Arrested Two girls are facing criminal charges in Massachusetts after an alarming Snapchat video showed a crying infant being put into a refrigerator, police said.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT The video appeared to show a babysitter laying the infant sideways on a shelf and then closing the door



The footage appeared to show a babysitter laying the infant sideways on a shelf, saying "bye" - and then closing the door. The child could be heard screaming from inside the appliance.



Then, the video showed a girl holding the infant as someone said: "See, she's OK!"



Police were called Monday about an incident in Danvers, not far from Boston, Essex District Attorney spokesman Steve O'Connell told The Washington Post.



After an investigation, two female juveniles were arrested and charged with child endangerment and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon - the refrigerator, O'Connell said.



He did not confirm how the refrigerator was used as a weapon or comment on the video.



The two girls, whose ages have not been released, were arraigned in Essex Juvenile Court in Salem, O'Connell said. He said he could not share any further information because the case involves juveniles.



Danvers Police Chief Patrick Ambrose told Fox affiliate WFTX that police were alerted to the video, in which "two young ladies could be seen on the video placing a small child, an infant, into a refrigerator."



Ambrose said the child is with a parent and is "doing well." The station reported that the child is 8 months old.



The child's mother told ABC affiliate WCVB that the two babysitters are her niece and the niece's friend.







"I was horrified. I was in shock," the mother said. "I'm traumatized from that. I don't want anyone near my child anymore."



She added: "I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity. I will no longer be leaving my children with my niece or her friends again ever in my life."



The mother is now warning others to "be careful who you leave your children with."



"You can't trust anyone," she told the station, "not even your own family."



Click for more





Two girls are facing criminal charges in Massachusetts after an alarming Snapchat video showed a crying infant being put into a refrigerator, police said.The footage appeared to show a babysitter laying the infant sideways on a shelf, saying "bye" - and then closing the door. The child could be heard screaming from inside the appliance.Then, the video showed a girl holding the infant as someone said: "See, she's OK!"Police were called Monday about an incident in Danvers, not far from Boston, Essex District Attorney spokesman Steve O'Connell told The Washington Post.After an investigation, two female juveniles were arrested and charged with child endangerment and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon - the refrigerator, O'Connell said.He did not confirm how the refrigerator was used as a weapon or comment on the video.The two girls, whose ages have not been released, were arraigned in Essex Juvenile Court in Salem, O'Connell said. He said he could not share any further information because the case involves juveniles.Danvers Police Chief Patrick Ambrose told Fox affiliate WFTX that police were alerted to the video, in which "two young ladies could be seen on the video placing a small child, an infant, into a refrigerator."Ambrose said the child is with a parent and is "doing well." The station reported that the child is 8 months old.The child's mother told ABC affiliate WCVB that the two babysitters are her niece and the niece's friend."I was horrified. I was in shock," the mother said. "I'm traumatized from that. I don't want anyone near my child anymore."She added: "I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity. I will no longer be leaving my children with my niece or her friends again ever in my life."The mother is now warning others to "be careful who you leave your children with.""You can't trust anyone," she told the station, "not even your own family."Click for more trending news