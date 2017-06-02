Video: School Bus Carrying 20 Children Nearly Collides With Truck

NSW Police said the truck driver did really well under the circumstances and avoided a potentially fatal situation.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2017 09:49 IST
The incident happened on the M5 motorway in Sydney

Video of a close call between a school bus and a truck on Sydney's M5 highway has been released by the New South Wales police.

The bus, carrying 20 school children, entered a lane just seconds before a truck was heading in its direction, forcing the truck driver to brake suddenly in order to avoid an accident. Thick smoke billowed out of the tyres after the truck came to a screeching halt.

"The truck was probably travelling at 90/100km and swerved to miss us. There was smoke everywhere," a student on the bus told Daily Mail

The trailer narrowly missed a collision and the bus drove away. Miraculously, no one was hurt in the incident.

Police uploaded the terrifying footage on Facebook for people to come forward and identify the errant bus driver. He was identified within hours of posting the video.
 
 
 


Police said the truck driver did really well under the circumstances and avoided a potentially fatal situation. 

The bus driver has, since, apologised for the mistake. An investigation is underway into the incident.

"I am very, very sorry about this. I don't know how I can ... say it because my English language is not good. I can't say all words in my heart," the unnamed bus driver said.

