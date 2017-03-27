Video Of Vladimir Putin Singing Proves There Is Nothing He Cannot Do

114 Shares EMAIL PRINT A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin singing, playing the piano has resurfaced on social media New Delhi: Here's a side of Vladimir Putin you rarely see. When he's not busy being the President of Russia, the 64-year-old leader enjoys fishing, hitting the gym, playing ice hockey and even driving an F1 car occasionally. Thanks to internet, an old video of the Russian president has now resurfaced which shows yet another side of him. The video that dates back to 2010 shows the President taking centre-stage and impressing the audience with a piano solo and a rendition of 'Blueberry Hill' by Fats Domino.



Watch the performance by Vladimir Putin here:







The video that was taken at a charity event shows many Hollywood stars in the audience who are captivated by his performance. People on social media too were equally impressed.



"Is there something Putin can't do?" said a comment on YouTube. "This guy keeps on impressing my by the day!", said another.



"If he ever releases an album, I will buy it and play it while driving with window open with the summer breeze brushing through my hair" joked a person.



This is not the only time the Russian President displayed his piano skills. In 2014, he sat down to play the piano as members of a male student choir in Moscow sang along.







