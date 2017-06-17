Video Of SUVs 'Playing' On A Giant Seesaw Is Both Scary And Fascinating The seesaw was 10 meters high

One SUV moved forward and backward on the seesaw to make it move.



Posted on Twitter by People's Daily, China on June 16, the video shows two SUVs driving onto the 10-meter high seesaw - one in reverse - using a ramp. And while the slope they drive on seems scary it first, the real thrill begins when the vehicles set the seesaw in motion.



The minute-and-a-half long video shows one SUV moving forward and backward on the seesaw to make it move. Chances are you'll skip a heartbeat each time the car reverses towards the edge of the seesaw.

Just Wow! Two SUVs play on a 10-meter-high seesaw pic.twitter.com/GvVirFELN2 - People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 16, 2017

"That is some good driving! But completely NUTS," says one Twitter user on the video. "Fantastic," says another.



