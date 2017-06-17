Video Of SUVs 'Playing' On A Giant Seesaw Is Both Scary And Fascinating

Posted on Twitter by People's Daily, China on June 16, the video shows two SUVs driving onto the 10-meter high seesaw - one in reverse - using a ramp. And while the slope they drive on seems scary it first, the real thrill begins when the vehicles set the seesaw in motion.
The minute-and-a-half long video shows one SUV moving forward and backward on the seesaw to make it move. Chances are you'll skip a heartbeat each time the car reverses towards the edge of the seesaw.
Just Wow! Two SUVs play on a 10-meter-high seesaw pic.twitter.com/GvVirFELN2- People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 16, 2017
"That is some good driving! But completely NUTS," says one Twitter user on the video. "Fantastic," says another.
