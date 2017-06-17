Video Of SUVs 'Playing' On A Giant Seesaw Is Both Scary And Fascinating

The seesaw was 10 meters high

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 17, 2017 10:51 IST
One SUV moved forward and backward on the seesaw to make it move.

Whoever thought seesaws were only meant for children at playgrounds didn't know people could also do this. A video posted on Twitter shows the most frightening yet fascinating seesaw ride ever. Instead of showing two people sitting on either side of the seesaw, this video shows two SUVs 'playing' on it. You'll just have to see it to believe it.

Posted on Twitter by People's Daily, China on June 16, the video shows two SUVs driving onto the 10-meter high seesaw - one in reverse - using a ramp. And while the slope they drive on seems scary it first, the real thrill begins when the vehicles set the seesaw in motion.

The minute-and-a-half long video shows one SUV moving forward and backward on the seesaw to make it move. Chances are you'll skip a heartbeat each time the car reverses towards the edge of the seesaw.
 
"That is some good driving! But completely NUTS," says one Twitter user on the video. "Fantastic," says another.

