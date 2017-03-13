Video Of Grief-Stricken Baby Monkey Weeping Over Dead Mother Goes Viral

New Delhi: A heartbreaking video of a baby monkey crying over its dead mother is going viral on social media, and it's making people cry. The mother was run over by a vehicle on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka highway on Friday, March 10. The 44-second clip shows the baby monkey lying next to her and weeping, while people gathered around them. According to a Times Of India report, the baby monkey tried to wake its mother up after she was knocked down by a speeding car. It started weeping after it realised that she was no more.
The report adds that the police reached the spot and managed to separate the two. Locals and bystanders then carried the carcass to a burial ground and conducted its last rites while the baby monkey watched from a distance. "The baby monkey jumped from one tree to another tree and followed us when we carried the carcass," said G Sathyanarayanan, a villager, according to the Times Of India.
The video has been shared widely on social media. One version, linked below, has amassed over 28,000 views since it was published on March 10. "This is so hard to watch.." says one commenter.
You can watch the video below:
(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers.)
This is truly heartbreaking.