Video: Man Stuck In Tiny Sinkhole As Road Collapses, Rescued By Firemen

A video shows three firemen working to rescue the man

Offbeat | | Updated: August 30, 2017 14:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video: Man Stuck In Tiny Sinkhole As Road Collapses, Rescued By Firemen

A man whose leg got trapped in a tiny sinkhole was rescued.

In a scary incident in New York, firefighters had to rescue a man after his right leg got trapped in a tiny sinkhole. The incident took place in Brooklyn at around 11 am on Tuesday morning, according to DNA Info. A video posted to Twitter by NYC Scanner, an unofficial Twitter account that covers NYC emergency services, shows firemen working to lift the man who was stuck thigh-deep in the tiny sinkhole.

According to DNA Info, a coworker of the man said that the accident occurred when a part of the road underneath his right foot collapsed and trapped him.

"From what I understand he was walking and the ground gave way. I ran over there and he was stuck in the ground, and the fire department was just arriving when I got there," said Joe Grunbaum of Kings County Autobody, Inc.

Watch the rescue video below:
 
The man was later taken to the hospital.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ'Very Heavy Rainfall' Predicted In 12 States, More Floods Likely
rescue videoFiremen rescueMan trapped in sinkhole

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linking

................................ Advertisement ................................