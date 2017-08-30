Video: Man Stuck In Tiny Sinkhole As Road Collapses, Rescued By Firemen

According to DNA Info, a coworker of the man said that the accident occurred when a part of the road underneath his right foot collapsed and trapped him.
"From what I understand he was walking and the ground gave way. I ran over there and he was stuck in the ground, and the fire department was just arriving when I got there," said Joe Grunbaum of Kings County Autobody, Inc.
Watch the rescue video below:
SEE IT: Video footage of @FDNY Rescue a person after his foot got stuck in a Sinkhole in Brooklyn on Myrtle ave and Walworth St. pic.twitter.com/HeDNsboV4O- NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) August 29, 2017
The man was later taken to the hospital.
