Designer Tent, 30,000 Guests: BJP Lawmaker's Lavish Wedding In Drought-Hit Maharashtra

Even as calls for austerity during weddings grow stronger, a Maharashtra legislator and son of state BJP chief is being criticised for his opulent wedding. The wedding included video invites, a designer set showing a medieval-era palace and a menu with many cuisines. The guest list boasted of 30,000 guests including senior politicians from Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane and Poonam Mahajan were some of the attendees. The wedding took place at Jabinda Estate lawns in Aurangabad on Thursday.Santosh Raosaheb Patil Danve is the MLA from Bhokardan, an area in Marathwada region that has been drought-hit for two years. He is the son of Raosaheb Danve, the Maharashtra BJP Chief.But not just the wedding, the MLA had also shared an elaborate pre-wedding video on Facebook on February 24 with wife Renu Sarkate. The video shot at a resort with drone cameras, showcases a grand piano and a luxury car, went viral for the wrong reasons. "Don't spend so much, use it for social work", said a user on Facebook.Last month, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan introduced a bill in Lok Sabha seeking a cap on wedding expenses. "If a family spends above Rs. 5 lakh on a wedding, they have to contribute 10% of the wedding budget on marriages of girls from poor families", proposed the lawmaker.The bill may be taken up in parliament on March 9.