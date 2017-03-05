Designer Tent, 30,000 Guests: BJP Lawmaker's Lavish Wedding In Drought-Hit Maharashtra

Santosh Raosaheb Patil Danve is the MLA from Bhokardan, an area in Marathwada region that has been drought-hit for two years. He is the son of Raosaheb Danve, the Maharashtra BJP Chief.
But not just the wedding, the MLA had also shared an elaborate pre-wedding video on Facebook on February 24 with wife Renu Sarkate. The video shot at a resort with drone cameras, showcases a grand piano and a luxury car, went viral for the wrong reasons. "Don't spend so much, use it for social work", said a user on Facebook.
Watch the elaborate pre-wedding video here
Last month, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan introduced a bill in Lok Sabha seeking a cap on wedding expenses. "If a family spends above Rs. 5 lakh on a wedding, they have to contribute 10% of the wedding budget on marriages of girls from poor families", proposed the lawmaker.
The bill may be taken up in parliament on March 9.