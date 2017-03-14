Video: Incredible 'Ice House' In US Looks Like It's Out Of The Movie Frozen

It looks like a scene straight out of the movie Frozen. A house along the shoreline of Lake Ontario in upstate New York, USA, has been completely encased in ice, and it looks incredible. Following five days of heavy, cold winds, the beach house in Webster has been coated in ice totally. So pristine and extraordinary does it look that some netizens are even calling it fake! However, photographer John Kucko, who first posted the pictures and videos online, is assuring his followers that they are all genuine.The incredible photographs have garnered huge interest on social media. Some users have pointed out that the neighbouring houses are all totally fine and ice-free, casting doubt on Mr Kucko's photographs. However, he has an explanation. The 'ice house' has no retaining walls to protect it from the winds, while the neighbouring lake-facing houses remain protected.Mr Kucko posted a picture of the house right next to the 'ice house.' It shows dangling icicles and branches completely covered in ice.Since being shared online, these photos and videos have gone viral on social media. One video, linked below, has over 67,000 views. A photo of the 'ice house' has collected over 2,000 shares on Facebook. "Wow, this is amazing, what a sight. Sorry for the people that own this home, but thank you so much for sharing," says one commenter. "Totally transfixed by this," another comments.You can watch the whole video below:What do you think of the incredible 'ice house'? Let us know using the comments section below.