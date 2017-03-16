Video: In New York, Train Blasts Waiting Passengers With Tsunami Of Snow

Amtrak Train collides with a track full of snow
The first video, posted on YouTube by Nick Colvin, captures the moment the train first comes in to the station in slow motion. Unsuspecting passengers are seen waiting close to the edge of the platform, with one woman in the frame filming the train come in. The tracks are not visible under the snow. Soon, snow is flying everywhere in spectacular fashion and passengers are scrambling to get away. The person filming is practically buried under the snow and the screen goes completely white.
A second video, posted on Facebook by Craig Oleszewski, shows the same scene but from a further distance. He explains this was the first Amtrak train into Rhinecliff on Wednesday morning after the snowstorm.
Looks like something right out of a Hollywood disaster movie.