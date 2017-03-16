Video: In New York, Train Blasts Waiting Passengers With Tsunami Of Snow

Offbeat | Updated: March 16, 2017 08:52 IST
Video captures the moment an Amtrak train in New York sends snow flying at passengers

New Delhi:  Two videos posted on social media capture the moment an Amtrak train in New York comes barreling in to the station, ploughing through mounds of fresh snow and enveloping passengers waiting on the platform. Both videos were shot by commuters who were waiting at the train station. The station is the Rhinecliff-Kingston Amtrak station in Rhinecliff, New York, situated along the Hudson River. Snowstorm Stella hit northeast United States on Tuesday, blanketing most of New York and New England with snow. Most schools and offices were closed. Transportation was also partially affected.
 
Amtrak Train collides with a track full of snow

The first video, posted on YouTube by Nick Colvin, captures the moment the train first comes in to the station in slow motion. Unsuspecting passengers are seen waiting close to the edge of the platform, with one woman in the frame filming the train come in. The tracks are not visible under the snow. Soon, snow is flying everywhere in spectacular fashion and passengers are scrambling to get away. The person filming is practically buried under the snow and the screen goes completely white.



A second video, posted on Facebook by Craig Oleszewski, shows the same scene but from a further distance. He explains this was the first Amtrak train into Rhinecliff on Wednesday morning after the snowstorm.
 
 
 

Looks like something right out of a Hollywood disaster movie.

Snowstorm Stella

