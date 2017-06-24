Video: How Humpback Whale Almost Caused This Boat To Capsize Terrifying

Watch the whale make its surprise appearance below:







A video recorded from another boat shows how the whale almost capsized the boat:



(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)







Terrifying, right?



