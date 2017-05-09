Rain Rain Go Away, Or Don't. Couple Gets Married Despite Flooded Venue Several parts of Guangzhou, China were flooded after heavy rainfall over the weekend

The couple from Guangzhou didn't let rain ruin their wedding celebration New Delhi: Guangzhou in South East China witnessed record rainfall over the weekend. Heavy rainfall left many parts of the city submerged forcing residents to move to safer areas. According to



A video of the wedding reception shows unfazed guests dining in ankle-deep floodwater. Servers are seen carrying food on trolleys while making their way through the mucky waters. A woman, with her pants rolled up, is seen walking with an umbrella. Surprisingly, the venue is packed despite the unusual situation.



See the video of the flooded wedding ceremony

Nothing can stop my love for you: Newlyweds decide to hold their wedding ceremony as planned after rain floods the venue in Guangzhou pic.twitter.com/ZQrGd4ka2D — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 9, 2017

Wonder if the dress code included waterproof clothing.



