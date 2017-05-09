Rain Rain Go Away, Or Don't. Couple Gets Married Despite Flooded Venue

Several parts of Guangzhou, China were flooded after heavy rainfall over the weekend

The couple from Guangzhou didn't let rain ruin their wedding celebration

New Delhi:  Guangzhou in South East China witnessed record rainfall over the weekend. Heavy rainfall left many parts of the city submerged forcing residents to move to safer areas. According to reports, nearly 7,000 people were evacuated in the worst flood in 20 years. But nothing much changed for a soon-to-be-married couple. The two, who were to get married over the weekend, didn't let rain dampen their spirits or the celebration. They got married anyway, in a flooded wedding hall.

A video of the wedding reception shows unfazed guests dining in ankle-deep floodwater. Servers are seen carrying food on trolleys while making their way through the mucky waters. A woman, with her pants rolled up, is seen walking with an umbrella. Surprisingly, the venue is packed despite the unusual situation.

See the video of the flooded wedding ceremony
 
Wonder if the dress code included waterproof clothing.

China FloodsGuangzhouweddingcouple gets married in flooded venue

