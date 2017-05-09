Rain Rain Go Away, Or Don't. Couple Gets Married Despite Flooded Venue

A video of the wedding reception shows unfazed guests dining in ankle-deep floodwater. Servers are seen carrying food on trolleys while making their way through the mucky waters. A woman, with her pants rolled up, is seen walking with an umbrella. Surprisingly, the venue is packed despite the unusual situation.
See the video of the flooded wedding ceremony
Nothing can stop my love for you: Newlyweds decide to hold their wedding ceremony as planned after rain floods the venue in Guangzhou pic.twitter.com/ZQrGd4ka2D— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 9, 2017
Wonder if the dress code included waterproof clothing.
Click for more trending stories