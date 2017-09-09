Video: Barack Obama Surprised A Bunch Of Students. Here's What Happened

A short video of former US President Barack Obama stopping by unannounced at a school in Washington DC has been viewed over 1.7 million times on Instagram.

Former US President Barack Obama surprised high school students when he dropped by unannounced

Former US President Barack Obama gave students at a school in Washington DC a fantastic surprise after he dropped in unannounced. On Friday, Mr Obama stopped by McKinley Tech High School to welcome students back for the new academic year. A photo posted to Twitter by Mr Obama's aide captures the look of absolute shock on students' faces as the former president walks in. A short video of his interaction with students was posted on Mr Obama's official Instagram account, where it has gone viral with well over 1.7 million views in less than 12 hours.

In the video, students gasp in surprise as Mr Obama walks into a classroom cheerfully asking, "How's it going, everybody?"

Watch the video below:
 
 

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

 

"These young people that I met at McKinley Tech today are the reason I'm hopeful about the future. To all the young people headed back to school around the country: Make us proud. You're the next generation of leaders, and we need you," Mr Obama writes in a caption accompanying the clip. 

The video has already been 'liked' over 4.8 lakh times.

Posting a photo of the interaction on Twitter, Mr Obama wrote: "Proud of these McKinley Tech students-inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future."
 
Mr Obama's senior adviser Eric Schultz tweeted this photo, capturing the disbelief on students' faces:
 
The reaction of the students has warmed the hearts of many on Twitter:
     

