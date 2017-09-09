Video: Barack Obama Surprised A Bunch Of Students. Here's What Happened

In the video, students gasp in surprise as Mr Obama walks into a classroom cheerfully asking, "How's it going, everybody?"
"These young people that I met at McKinley Tech today are the reason I'm hopeful about the future. To all the young people headed back to school around the country: Make us proud. You're the next generation of leaders, and we need you," Mr Obama writes in a caption accompanying the clip.
Posting a photo of the interaction on Twitter, Mr Obama wrote: "Proud of these McKinley Tech students-inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future."
Proud of these McKinley Tech students-inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future. pic.twitter.com/nqYC1mjjTB— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2017
Mr Obama's senior adviser Eric Schultz tweeted this photo, capturing the disbelief on students' faces:
@BarackObama made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech HS here in DC to welcome back students as they start a new school year. pic.twitter.com/Y64tAE0KBl— Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 8, 2017
The reaction of the students has warmed the hearts of many on Twitter:
Appropriate reaction pic.twitter.com/lshNulNcnZ— Karl Guillaume (@TheKarlG) September 8, 2017
I would definitely be this girl: pic.twitter.com/GWLQHtKexk— Deja M. Burt (@Hoosyourdaddy99) September 8, 2017
What a group of truly fortunate children. Glad to see he remains engaged!!!— Marauder2372 (@Marauder2372) September 8, 2017
Imagine being the kid who missed class today. I'd forever beat myself for missing this epic moment— KrystnEnemShow (@KrystnEnem) September 9, 2017
Me as a student. pic.twitter.com/FRMKbvmX38— tifini kamara (@TifiniK) September 8, 2017
