How Tamil Nadu Baby Elephant Was Rescued From 70-Foot Well

New Delhi: Just a few days ago, we heard of a lioness that was rescued from a dry well in Gujarat. Now, in another positive incident, a baby elephant was rescued from a 70-ft deep well in Govanur village, Tamil Nadu. The 10-year-old calf had spent a whole day stuck in the dry well before it was rescued by forest officials on Thursday, March 23. The rescue operation was carried out with the help of ropes and a crane to pull the baby elephant up.
According to the Daily Mail, the dramatic rescue took place after forest officials heard the elephant crying in the dry well. Even though the operation began on Wednesday itself, it could not be completed until Thursday due to the aggressive nature of the baby elephant and the depth of the well. In the one minute video, people gathered around the well can be heard cheering and clapping as the baby elephant is finally pulled up. It can then be seen running back into the jungle as soon as it is free.
One version of the heartwarming rescue has been viewed over 4,000 times since it was uploaded on YouTube yesterday. You can watch the video below:
