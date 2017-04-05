Video: Australian Cop Stops Press Conference To Make An Arrest

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 05, 2017 19:31 IST
31 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video: Australian Cop Stops Press Conference To Make An Arrest

A policeman in New South Wales stopped a media interaction to make an urgent arrest

New Delhi:  Work comes first for New South Wales police officer Winston Woodward. The inspector was addressing the media outside the Albury Police Station on Monday when a drunk man loitering around decided to shout and abuse the officer. Video captured by several media channels shows the cop stopping the press conference to confront the visibly-inebriated man. 

The cop walked up to the man and instructed him to empty his beer bottle into the garden. When he refused to cooperate, the cop grabbed his T-shirt and dragged him inside the police station while yelling "come with me". 

Inside the station, the troublemaker was issued a fine of 500 Australian dollars and a notice for criminal infringement for offensive language, according to 9 News.

Watch how it all went down here
 
 
 


After the incident, the cop returned to continue his interaction with the media. As for the man, guess he learned his lesson to never abuse a cop again.

Click for more trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

31 Shares
ALSO READForgive Me, Telangana Techie Madhukar Reddy Gudur Texted Mother Before Seattle Suicide: Report
AustraliapolicemanarrestPress conferenceCop stops press conference to make arrest

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreNaam ShabanaPoornaThe SalesmanIPL 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................