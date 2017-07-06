Adorable Puppy 'Pedals' Away During Bike Ride, Melts The Internet's Heart

"This is the best thing I've seen today."

Offbeat | | Updated: July 06, 2017 11:31 IST
33 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Adorable Puppy 'Pedals' Away During Bike Ride, Melts The Internet's Heart

The Internet can't get enough of this adorable husky puppy

The Internet can often be a source of stress (Hello, Twitter) but every so often, a ray of light comes in the form of a viral video - most often featuring a cute baby animal. No wonder then that this video going massively viral on the micro-blogging platform features a husky puppy being its adorable self.

The video shows a pint-sized pooch enjoying a bike ride with its human and doing its best to "contribute." The pup pedals away with his paws, as it dangles mid-air while strapped into a harness attached to its human's chest. The unnamed pup's proud human looks amused as she cycles along a harbour front. It's unclear exactly where or when the footage was filmed.

The 15-second video was posted to Twitter by Stuart Rutherford with the caption: "That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing."

The video has already been retweeted over 1.5 lakh times and been liked over 3.3 lakh times since Wednesday morning. 

Watch the viral video below:
 

Tweeple can't get enough of the cute puppy: 
      

This person tries to explain what may be happening:
 

Keep pedalling, little guy:
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

33 Shares
ALSO READTerritorial Army Soldier Missing In Kashmir With AK-47 Suspected To Have Joined Terrorists
Viral VideoTwitterPuppyHusky dogsViralDogs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverRedmi 4a Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................