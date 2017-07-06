Adorable Puppy 'Pedals' Away During Bike Ride, Melts The Internet's Heart

The Internet can't get enough of this adorable husky puppy

That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing. pic.twitter.com/80JzQKrdkH — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) July 4, 2017

KEEP ON PEDALING LIL PUP U ARE DOING GREAThttps://t.co/76sMLLyuk1 — darth: (@darth) July 4, 2017

Puppy's working so hard. I'm so proud — Amber Waters (@CozyKomala) July 5, 2017

@linzasaur bestill my beating heart — Caitlin E Hamilton (@CaitlinEHam) July 5, 2017

I can't stop watching this — Bry (@BryOnTour) July 5, 2017

This is the best thing I've seen today. — Mike Morbid (@JMikeMorbid) July 5, 2017

That doggie knows he/she is contributing joy. — Gladys Kravitz (@GK_Knows) July 4, 2017

I think the dog's swimming instinct kicking in, maybe because he was suspended. Anyway, it's freaking adorable. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) July 5, 2017

keep pedaling because you never know what'll happen pic.twitter.com/Y86t60xXAq — John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 4, 2017