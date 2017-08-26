Adorable Baby Tiger Being Smuggled Into US From Mexico Rescued

The man, a US citizen identified as Luis Eudoro Valencia, was arrested. He said he purchased the baby tiger for $300 from someone who was walking a full-sized tiger on a leash in Tijuana, Mexico.
The Bengal tiger cub is now doing well at the San Diego Zoo, which released an adorable video of the cub about four hours ago.
Watch the video below:
The rescue cub is estimated to be about 5 to 6 weeks old, according to the San Diego Zoo.
While guests at the zoo will be able to view the tiger cub at the Animal Care Center's nursery window, at various times throughout the day, his video has already been viewed over 1.4 lakh times on Facebook in just four hours.
