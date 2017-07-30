Video: 4.5-Foot Crocodile Enters House In Gujarat, Captured The floods carried the crocodile out of the Vishwamitri river

69 Shares EMAIL PRINT A family in Vadodara found a crocodile in their compound.



The crocodile was later captured by forest officials and released back into the river.

Vadodara (Guj): Locals rescued a Crocodile which strayed into residential society; later released the reptile into river Vishwamitri (27.07) pic.twitter.com/TCYUqTlub3 - ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

In the video, the crocodile can be seen in the compound of the house and later being captured by officials. Watch the clip below:







According to the video description, the Vishwamitri river is home to many crocodiles.



Click for more





On Wednesday night, a family in Vadodara, Gujarat received an unpleasant surprise - a crocodile in their house. Footage released by ANI shows the 4.5-foot-long crocodile on residential property before it was captured. So how did the reptile find its way from a river to a residential area? According to forest officer PB Chauhan, the floods and overflowing waters in Gujarat carried the crocodile out of its habitat - the Vishwamitri river of Vadodara.The crocodile was later captured by forest officials and released back into the river.In the video, the crocodile can be seen in the compound of the house and later being captured by officials. Watch the clip below:According to the video description, the Vishwamitri river is home to many crocodiles.Click for more trending news