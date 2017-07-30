Video: 4.5-Foot Crocodile Enters House In Gujarat, Captured

The floods carried the crocodile out of the Vishwamitri river

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 30, 2017 11:22 IST
69 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video: 4.5-Foot Crocodile Enters House In Gujarat, Captured

A family in Vadodara found a crocodile in their compound.

On Wednesday night, a family in Vadodara, Gujarat received an unpleasant surprise - a crocodile in their house. Footage released by ANI shows the 4.5-foot-long crocodile on residential property before it was captured. So how did the reptile find its way from a river to a residential area? According to forest officer PB Chauhan, the floods and overflowing waters in Gujarat carried the crocodile out of its habitat - the Vishwamitri river of Vadodara.

The crocodile was later captured by forest officials and released back into the river.
 
In the video, the crocodile can be seen in the compound of the house and later being captured by officials. Watch the clip below:



According to the video description, the Vishwamitri river is home to many crocodiles.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

69 Shares
ALSO READRSS Worker Has Hand Chopped Off, Dies In Kerala, BJP Calls For State-Wide Strike Today
CrocodileGujaratcrocodile enters home

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................