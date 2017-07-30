Video: 4.5-Foot Crocodile Enters House In Gujarat, Captured

The crocodile was later captured by forest officials and released back into the river.
Vadodara (Guj): Locals rescued a Crocodile which strayed into residential society; later released the reptile into river Vishwamitri (27.07) pic.twitter.com/TCYUqTlub3- ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017
In the video, the crocodile can be seen in the compound of the house and later being captured by officials. Watch the clip below:
According to the video description, the Vishwamitri river is home to many crocodiles.
