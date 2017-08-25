Video: 1,069 Robots Dance Their Way To A Guinness World Record The robots set the record for "most robots dancing simultaneously" in a strangely mesmerising video.

WL Tech organised the challenge in Guangzhou, Guangdong to showcase their latest robotic technology.



In just one week, the video has already been watched over 2.9 lakh times.



"Robots dance better than me," jokes one person on YouTube. "First they dance, then they enslave all mankind," jokes another.



The robots, all named 'Dobi,' were all programmed via one group control system. In addition to dancing, the robots can also play football and do Tai Chi.



