Valentines Week 2017: 7 Best Quotes To Greet Your Loved One On Hug Day

According to reports, a 20-second hug enhances the level of oxytocin hormone. Reports also claim that a hug helps control blood pressure and heart rate and helps a person feel relaxed and comfortable.
There are numerous innovative ways to hug your loved ones - from a bear hug toa speed hug to a side hug - every hug holds a special meaning to display your affection.
Don't believe us? We have seven hug day quotes to convince you:
1) Love is a circular emotion that surrounds you, like a hug - Jarod Kintz, author.
2) A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away. - Bill Keane, cartoonist.
3) The good part of having six kids is, there's always one who wants to hug you and say, 'Daddy, I love you.' - John McEnroe, former Wimbledon winner.
4) Hug and kiss those you love every day. You never know when the tragedies of this world may visit your life. - Kevin Nash, wrestler-turned-actor.
5) Where I live if someone gives you a hug it's from the heart. - Steve Irwin, nature expert.
6) When people come up to me in the street, they often want a hug, not a photo, and they want that because they like my work. - Anne Hathaway, actress.
7) My only self-confidence and satisfaction comes from the people that I do meet; I have fondness for people. I mean, I like to hug. And I also like to be hugged. - Teresa Heinz, businessperson
Besides Valentine's Week, there is also a day for couples looking to end their relationship. Known as 'Break-Up Day', the event falls on the seventh day after Valentine Day.