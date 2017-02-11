Valentine Week 2017: On Promise Day, Take A Pledge For A Lasting Relationship

On the 11th day of February, couples take the oath that "Promises are never meant to be broken." Commitments are pledged by the loved ones all over the world on this special day. A relationship is long-lasting only if its base is strong enough to make it sail through the rough waves of reality and commitments constitute the base. These commitments, in turn, are consisted of small units called promises. Couples make their Promise Day special in their own characteristic ways. It is also the day chosen by most young people to express their feelings for the first time to the loved ones. The most important of all promises made is that of staying together 'come what may'. Making pledges that cannot be kept or fulfilled should best be avoided. Try and make your actions make all the promises for you. Gifting the women what they love the most on this special day increases their happiness manifolds.It's loyalty and honesty that make the whole of a relationship. So, make sure that on the Promise Day you and your beloved revisit these two gospels of love. A feeling of safety and security is what a woman needs the most from her man. Secretly, a woman wants that her lover shares all the secrets with her. After Chocolate Day, Promise Day is one of the most celebrated days of the Valentine Week. Every year, couples make novel, unique promises on this day and try and come up with ways to bring innovation to their love life.