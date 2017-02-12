Valentine Week 2017: Express Your Feelings Passionately On This Kiss Day

The Forehead Kiss

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman, Swedish actress

"A man's kiss is his signature." - Mae West, American actress

"A kiss that is never tasted, is forever and ever wasted." - Billie Holiday, Musician

"Marriage is the miracle that transforms a kiss from a pleasure into a duty." - Helen Rowland, Journalist

"Kiss is not a charity. Never, ever mix commerce and charity." - Gene Simmons, Musician

Kiss day falls on the sixth day of the Valentine week in the run up to the day of love which is celebrated on February 13 every year. The Kiss Day is a day of expression of your passionate feelings. A kiss represents the feelings of love, affection and respect for each other. It is said that a person never forgets his/her first kiss as it becomes the first and one of the most special experience of their lives. It can be as simple as a peck on the cheek and as romantic as a French kiss.A kiss also has health benefits as the process involves about 34 facial and 112 postural muscles. One of the 'kissing muscles' Orbicularis oris is used to pull together the lips around. Doctors say a romantic kiss helps in reducing stress level, freshening the mind and body, burning calories, lowering bad blood cholesterol and helps to keep the heart away from chronic diseases.It is said that a kiss is the expression of our souls and each kind conveys a different feeling. You will kiss your lover much differently than that of a dear friend. Here is the list of the many ways:So, let your special one feel loved and cared for as you gift him/her a gentle, loving kiss on this day.