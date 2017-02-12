Valentine Week 2017: Express Your Feelings Passionately On This Kiss Day

A kiss also has health benefits as the process involves about 34 facial and 112 postural muscles. One of the 'kissing muscles' Orbicularis oris is used to pull together the lips around. Doctors say a romantic kiss helps in reducing stress level, freshening the mind and body, burning calories, lowering bad blood cholesterol and helps to keep the heart away from chronic diseases.
It is said that a kiss is the expression of our souls and each kind conveys a different feeling. You will kiss your lover much differently than that of a dear friend. Here is the list of the many ways:
- The Forehead Kiss
- The French Kiss
- The Single-Lip Kiss
- The Hand Kiss
- The Earlobe Kiss
- Lingering Lip Kiss
- The Cheek Kiss
- The Peck
- The Air Kiss
Don't believe us? We have five kiss day quotes to convince you:
- "A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman, Swedish actress
- "A man's kiss is his signature." - Mae West, American actress
- "A kiss that is never tasted, is forever and ever wasted." - Billie Holiday, Musician
- "Marriage is the miracle that transforms a kiss from a pleasure into a duty." - Helen Rowland, Journalist
- "Kiss is not a charity. Never, ever mix commerce and charity." - Gene Simmons, Musician
So, let your special one feel loved and cared for as you gift him/her a gentle, loving kiss on this day.