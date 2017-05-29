Vadodara's New World Record Gets A Thumbs Up From PM Modi

Participants swept the place in groups of 50 as 50,000 spectators cheered them on

VMC has broken the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of people sweeping any public place. pic.twitter.com/EPLtghBdLE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017

Vadodara celebrated its inclusion in 10 cleanest cities in a very inspiring manner. pic.twitter.com/2C1B3LI9Fu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017

I see such spirit towards cleanliness across the nation. 125 crore Indians have come together to create a Swachh Bharat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017

Highly inspiring to have Vadodara on Guinness world record with maximum number of people sweeping the 'floor' at a single venue. pic.twitter.com/iMPfg9Fpxo — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2017

This is a unique way and strong endorsement to take ahead the flame of cleanliness ignited by PM Shri @narendramodi .! Congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/VhYuEN8UnF — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2017