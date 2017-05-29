Vadodara's New World Record Gets A Thumbs Up From PM Modi

Vadodara was ranked the tenth cleanest city in the country under the Swachh Survekshan conducted by the Centre earlier this month. The event was organised to celebrate that achievement.
"This unique programme was organised for celebrating the city's inclusion in ten cleanest cities and as part of the commitment to become the cleanest city next year," said Vinod Rao.
The programme, according to officials, was a tribute to PM Narendra Modi's pet project 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'. Acknowledging the record, PM Modi tweeted that the record was 'inspiring'.
VMC has broken the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of people sweeping any public place. pic.twitter.com/EPLtghBdLE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017
Vadodara celebrated its inclusion in 10 cleanest cities in a very inspiring manner. pic.twitter.com/2C1B3LI9Fu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017
I see such spirit towards cleanliness across the nation. 125 crore Indians have come together to create a Swachh Bharat.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017
The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani also congratulated the residents on Twitter.
Highly inspiring to have Vadodara on Guinness world record with maximum number of people sweeping the 'floor' at a single venue. pic.twitter.com/iMPfg9Fpxo— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2017
This is a unique way and strong endorsement to take ahead the flame of cleanliness ignited by PM Shri @narendramodi .! Congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/VhYuEN8UnF— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2017
The mayor of Vadodara Bharat Dangar, who was present at the venue, proudly displayed the record on social media.
VMC has broken the Guinness World Record,5058 persons joined sweeping,witnessed by more than 50,000 @narendramodi@PMOIndia@vijayrupanibjppic.twitter.com/6K4rdPDERj— Bharat Dangar (@dangarbharat) May 28, 2017
The previous world record was held by Surat when over 2,014 residents of the diamond city came together to sweep a street in the Udhana area.
