US Reality TV Star's Red Carpet Look: A Lehenga, Bindi And Mehendi

And here we have Farrah Abraham going for the "Indian princess" look at the #MTVAwards— Jetal Patel (@Jetal_Patel) May 8, 2017
WTF. pic.twitter.com/1o6dKbWz8N
Farrah Abraham appropriating Indian culture at the #MTVAwards— Lively (@FluentInPopCult) May 8, 2017
Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/O9AhxyOdf8
@TeenMom NO one is loving that look. I swear to you.— (@ChinaJayn) May 8, 2017
"This is nothing to be proud of...using the cultural Indian outfit as a fashion statement is so insulting," writes one person on Instagram.
"Can you not wear Indian clothes...it's not a costume," writes another.
Imagine wanting to be Simons wife this bad #farrahabraham#mtv#mtvawards talk about lack of respect for a culture @TeenMompic.twitter.com/O3tlV42m1D— Gary Shirley (@dadbodgary) May 8, 2017
Simon Saran, Ms Abraham's boyfriend, is of Indian origin.
But not all the comments are negative:
Loving #farrahabraham Bollywood look at the #MTVMovieAwards— Sangi (@i_am_sangi) May 8, 2017
One of the best Dressed imo... pic.twitter.com/52HT3Ocqjt
"You all go straight to cultural appropriation when it's cultural appreciation," comments one person.
"So Bollywood Farrah. This look actually fits you better than any other look...Maybe you should pull this off more often," suggests another on Instagram.
"She's wearing it (the outfit) to support...an Indian-owned boutique. They approved it and dressed her," claims a person on Instagram.
Ms Abraham was dressed by Sunnyvale's Taal Boutique & Bridal.
The TV star tells TooFab she "wanted to bring culture to the red carpet" in this look and isn't worried "at all" about cultural appropriation backlash on social media. "I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences."
In fact, she has been retweeting some of the negative comments directed at her on Twitter.
She goes on to say the look made her feel "amazing, Bollywood and sexy!"
