US Reality TV Star's Red Carpet Look: A Lehenga, Bindi And Mehendi

Reality TV star Farrah Abraham's 'Bollywood-inspired' look caused a stir at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

And here we have Farrah Abraham going for the "Indian princess" look at the #MTVAwards



WTF. pic.twitter.com/1o6dKbWz8N — Jetal Patel (@Jetal_Patel) May 8, 2017

Farrah Abraham appropriating Indian culture at the #MTVAwards



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/O9AhxyOdf8 — Lively (@FluentInPopCult) May 8, 2017

@TeenMom NO one is loving that look. I swear to you. — (@ChinaJayn) May 8, 2017

Imagine wanting to be Simons wife this bad #farrahabraham#mtv#mtvawards talk about lack of respect for a culture @TeenMompic.twitter.com/O3tlV42m1D — Gary Shirley (@dadbodgary) May 8, 2017

Loving #farrahabraham Bollywood look at the #MTVMovieAwards



One of the best Dressed imo... pic.twitter.com/52HT3Ocqjt — Sangi (@i_am_sangi) May 8, 2017

A post shared by Taal Boutique & Bridal (@taalboutique) on May 7, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 7, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT