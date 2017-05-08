US Reality TV Star's Red Carpet Look: A Lehenga, Bindi And Mehendi

American reality TV star Farrah Abraham has already named herself 'Best Dressed' at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2017 15:35 IST
Reality TV star Farrah Abraham's 'Bollywood-inspired' look caused a stir at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

New Delhi:  American reality television star Farrah Abraham isn't waiting to hear what the fashion police has to say about her outfit at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. She has already named herself "Best Dressed." Well, on Instagram anyway. The Teen Mom OG star wore a bright pink lehenga, mirror-work choli, a bindi, maang tika, mehendi and lots and lots of bangles to the awards show held in Los Angeles on Sunday. She has posted a number of pictures of her "Bollywood-inspired" look on her official social media handles and many online are accusing her of cultural appropriation.
 
"This is nothing to be proud of...using the cultural Indian outfit as a fashion statement is so insulting," writes one person on Instagram.

"Can you not wear Indian clothes...it's not a costume," writes another.
 
Simon Saran, Ms Abraham's boyfriend, is of Indian origin.

But not all the comments are negative:
 
"You all go straight to cultural appropriation when it's cultural appreciation," comments one person.

"So Bollywood Farrah. This look actually fits you better than any other look...Maybe you should pull this off more often," suggests another on Instagram.

"She's wearing it (the outfit) to support...an Indian-owned boutique. They approved it and dressed her," claims a person on Instagram. 

​Ms Abraham was dressed by Sunnyvale's Taal Boutique & Bridal. ​
 

The TV star tells TooFab she "wanted to bring culture to the red carpet" in this look and isn't worried "at all" about cultural appropriation backlash on social media. "I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences."

In fact, she has been retweeting some of the negative comments directed at her on Twitter.

​She goes on to say the look made her feel "amazing, Bollywood and sexy!"
 

Trending

