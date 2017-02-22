Budget
'Umm... Not What I Ordered': Woman Finds Hundreds Of Maggots Inside Burger

Updated: February 22, 2017 21:37 IST
A woman was horrified to find live maggots crawling inside her burger

Warning: If you have a weak gut, this story may make you squeamish. A woman in Singapore found hundreds of live maggots crawling inside her burger. Yes, hundreds. The woman was greeted with the sight of creepy crawlies as she opened her burger to put some cheese in it. In a Facebook post, the woman said her father-in-law got four burgers from a takeaway joint but was horrified to see the the extra stuff that came with it. 

Watch the vomit-inducing video here: 
 
 
 


The burgers were bought from a Malay food stall at Hougang Interchange in Singapore, according to the woman's post. She mentioned that the burgers were already kept packed when her father-in-law placed the order.

The video, posted on February 16, has been viewed over 2 million times and shared 30,000 times. The woman in the post said she would take the matter to Singapore's National Environment Agency.

So, the next time you bite into your burger, first look inside.

