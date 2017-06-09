News Flash
Aadhaar can't be made compulsory for filing tax returns for now, says Supreme Court

Jeremy Corbyn's High-Five Fail Makes For A Cringeworthy Watch

Twitter noticed the incredibly awkward, and incredibly public, gaffe immediately.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 09, 2017 14:23 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jeremy Corbyn's High-Five Fail Makes For A Cringeworthy Watch

UK election result 2017: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's awkward high-five had Twitter buzzing (AFP)

Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn just helped his party win a surprisingly high number of seats away from the Conservatives in a snap general election that has resulted in a hung parliament. And yet, there's something else that has Twitter buzzing at the moment. 

What was meant to be a celebratory high-five between Mr Corbyn and the UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry quickly turned into a very awkward, and very public, gaffe.

First, the jubilant Mr Corbyn and Ms Thornberry hugged for a photo-op. Then, they excitedly pointed at each other. And then, Mr Corbyn went in for a high-five. That's when this happened: 
 

Both leaders laughed off the awkward moment.

"Worst high 5 of all time...?" asked Dan Hewitt, who posted the clip to Twitter.
    

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READUP Board Results 2017 Declared @upmspresults.up.nic.in @upresults.nic.in; Rupees 10,000 For Girls by Yogi Adityanath Government
ukelection2017Jeremy CorbynUK Election 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe Mummy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................