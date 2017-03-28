'Two Mouths, Three Eyes,' See The Strange Creature Confusing Everyone

The guesses ranged from 'severed snake tail' to a pokemon. Some people suggested that it was a 'mutant' of some kind. However, netizens soon determined that the creature was actually a caterpillar - an elephant hawk moth caterpillar, to be precise. These caterpillars, when startled, often assume the 'snake pose' by drawing their trunk into their front body segment. This disguise wards off predators.
Since being shared online, the post has collected almost 2 lakh shares and over 6,000 reactions. A lot of people have commented saying that the caterpillar looks terrifying. "Nature, you scary," says one commenter.
You can watch the videos below:
What do you think of the strange caterpillar?
