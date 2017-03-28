'Two Mouths, Three Eyes,' See The Strange Creature Confusing Everyone

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 28, 2017 12:34 IST
232 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Two Mouths, Three Eyes,' See The Strange Creature Confusing Everyone

A lot of people have commented saying that the caterpillar looks terrifying.

New Delhi:  A Spanish woman's photos and videos of a strange animal are steadily going viral on social media. On February 13, Lujan Eroles posted two videos and a photo of a tiny caterpillar that looked like a snake and seemed to have two heads and three eyes on her Facebook page. "Can somebody tell me what this is? Two heads, three eyes and weird skin," she wrote. The post has since then amassed reactions and comments from thousands of people trying to puzzle out what the creature is.
 
 
 


The guesses ranged from 'severed snake tail' to a pokemon. Some people suggested that it was a 'mutant' of some kind. However, netizens soon determined that the creature was actually a caterpillar - an elephant hawk moth caterpillar, to be precise. These caterpillars, when startled, often assume the 'snake pose' by drawing their trunk into their front body segment. This disguise wards off predators.

Since being shared online, the post has collected almost 2 lakh shares and over 6,000 reactions. A lot of people have commented saying that the caterpillar looks terrifying. "Nature, you scary," says one commenter.

You can watch the videos below:
 
 
 


What do you think of the strange caterpillar? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories.
 

Trending

Share this story on

232 Shares
ALSO READIn Surprise Visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Tough Review Of Akhilesh Yadav's Pet Project
snake caterpillarstrange caterpillarelephant hawk moth caterpillar

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauri

................................ Advertisement ................................