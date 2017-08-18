Two Arrested After Mumbai Woman Harassed By Bikers Tweets Cops For Help

Mumbai police tweeted this morning that the men had been caught.

@MumbaiPolice Alert: two boys on a scooty passing lewd comments and chasing the Rick on Andheri Link Road. pic.twitter.com/wEXo2eX6oL - Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 16, 2017

2 boys on a dio number 5994, chased my rick from Chitrakoot grounds in Andheri to Juhu circle. Anyone who knows these guys (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iDEd4Ztmwe - Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 17, 2017

Anyone who knows these guys or recognises the vehicle please reply with a tag to @MumbaiPolice (2/2) pic.twitter.com/BGvHCP6duz - Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 17, 2017

.@Asira_Tarannum reported stalking with a picture of the stalker & his vehicle number Didn't take long for us to hunt down the accused pic.twitter.com/XVAHZ3sILl - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2017

Kudos @MumbaiPolice thank you for the prompt action! Special mention to Daya Nayak sir and team. https://t.co/4mqkF5njls - Asira (@Asira_Tarannum) August 18, 2017

Congratulations for reporting n it gives courage to others to report the crime without hesitation. kudos to Mumbai police for prompt action. - Mona AdvaniBJP (@MonaBjp) August 18, 2017

Wow ! That was quick ! Thank you for making Mumbai safe for women. You guys are doing a great job - :) (@Komal_Indian) August 18, 2017

this shd send down a msg,dont panic,try and get info and tell the cops,action will be taken...well dn mum police - vishaal kejriwal (@vishaalkej) August 18, 2017