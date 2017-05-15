Twitter's Freaking Out After This Man's Backflip Stunt Almost Goes Wrong

There's a reason why it's said one should try these stunts only under expert supervision.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 15, 2017 14:24 IST
Twitter's Freaking Out After This Man's Backflip Stunt Almost Goes Wrong

The video seems to have really shaken up Twitter.

NEW DELHI:  Forget the bottle flip, it's this man's backflip from a car that Twitter can't get over at the moment. A video tweeted on May 10 shows the terrifying moment a man's stunt went horribly wrong and almost landed him in a really scary situation. Since being posted, the video has collected over 68,000 'likes' and more than 48,000 retweets - and still counting.

"My boy almost lost his life," says the tweet accompanying the video posted by Twitter user Tommy. It shows a man standing on the trunk of a car all set to try his stunt. And while the backflip is pretty neat, his landing goes a little wrong. The man is seen stumbling backwards, right into traffic. He even misses an oncoming car by what looks like just a few centimeters. Phew!

It goes without saying but we'll still say it - do not try this at home.
"My heart just stopped for a second," says one commenter on the video. "Anxiety attack on full force right now," says another.

Here's how some others reacted:
 
Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.

Trending

