Twitter's Freaking Out After This Man's Backflip Stunt Almost Goes Wrong

"My boy almost lost his life," says the tweet accompanying the video posted by Twitter user Tommy. It shows a man standing on the trunk of a car all set to try his stunt. And while the backflip is pretty neat, his landing goes a little wrong. The man is seen stumbling backwards, right into traffic. He even misses an oncoming car by what looks like just a few centimeters. Phew!
It goes without saying but we'll still say it - do not try this at home.
My boy almost lost his life smh pic.twitter.com/lnUC0hK6po- Tommy (@TommyFrmBroward) May 9, 2017
That was close, right? There's a reason why it's said one should try these stunts only under expert supervision.
The video seems to have really shaken up Twitter.
"My heart just stopped for a second," says one commenter on the video. "Anxiety attack on full force right now," says another.
Here's how some others reacted:
