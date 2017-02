Twitter Uses Humour To Deal With Sasikala's Promotion As Chief Minister

Our states Chief Minister changes faster than the signal at Porur Junction #SasikalaNatarajan#TNpolitics - Chennai Memes (@MemesChennai) February 5, 2017

Q: Who is the CM of #Tamilnadu ?



A: Quarterly Exam - #Jayalalitha

Half yearly Exam - #Panneerselvam

Annual Exam - #Sasikala



(Forward msg)- kavitha Rao (@iamKavithaRao) February 5, 2017

This is probably the worst thing that could happen to have state. Sad! #SasikalaNatarajan as CM pic.twitter.com/1NmPaShBFM - Subashini Ravi (@SubashiniRavi) February 5, 2017

By now almost everyone knows that Sasikala Natarajan, a political novice, who for decades stayed in the shadows as J Jayalalithaa's long-time friend, is set to be Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. Ms Sasikala was picked by the AIADMK party for the job. However, not everyone is happy with the decision. From the moment news of Ms Sasikala's election made it online, people took to social media to share their opinion on the matter. While some people praised the decision, others shared their resentment over it. Many others on Twitter also used humour to deal with the situation.Tweeple have been sharing several memes, trolling the Chief Minister-to-be. Here's a look at some of the funniest tweets:There were earlier reports that Ms Sasikala would be sworn-in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tomorrow morning at the Madras University Centenary Hall.