Twitter Unravels Mystery Behind Confusing 'Oonchi Hai Building' Lyrics

Can anyone explain why the new #OonchiHaiBuilding has @iAmNehaKakkar singing "mere sagar wale raja" instead of "band baja leke aaja"?- Savar (@SavarSuri) September 7, 2017
#OonchiHaiBuilding is good but "mere sagar wale Raja" ye line kuch jami nahi @Varun_dvn- GHALIB DANGER (@ghaalibdanger) September 8, 2017
I still didn't understand why does this line exist - "Aaja mere sagar wale raja" :/ #OonchiHaiBuilding@Varun_dvn@Asli_Jacqueline- Shraddha Mehta (@ShraddzM) September 7, 2017
Many were left confused and wondering 'Sagar who?'
I first heard it as Aaja Aaja Aaja, mere Sagar wale Raja! And was like Wut!? Who Sagar!?- RAJA ki ALISHKA (@mainteriheroine) September 7, 2017
However, some people on Twitter spotted the mistake and the correct lyrics have now come to light. It's not 'Sagar wale raja' as many assumed, but 'Swagger wale raja'!
When it is "Mere swagger wale raja" instead if "mere sagar wale raja"...hindi songs these days... kaffi annoying #Judwaa2- Gunjan Vaswani (@gtv58) September 8, 2017
Aaja aaja aaja mere swagger wale raja... #OonchiHaiBuilding- Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) September 7, 2017
Taapsee Pannu helped settle the debate once and for all
Aaja aaaaaaaja aaja mere "Swagger" wale Raja- taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2017
Makes a lot more sense, doesn't it?
Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has been sung by Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar and features Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is the third song released from Judwaa 2 after Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya and Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12.
