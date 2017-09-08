Twitter Unravels Mystery Behind Confusing 'Oonchi Hai Building' Lyrics

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has already garnered over 7 million views on YouTube.

Can anyone explain why the new #OonchiHaiBuilding has @iAmNehaKakkar singing "mere sagar wale raja" instead of "band baja leke aaja"? - Savar (@SavarSuri) September 7, 2017

#OonchiHaiBuilding is good but "mere sagar wale Raja" ye line kuch jami nahi @Varun_dvn - GHALIB DANGER (@ghaalibdanger) September 8, 2017

I still didn't understand why does this line exist - "Aaja mere sagar wale raja" :/ #OonchiHaiBuilding@Varun_dvn@Asli_Jacqueline - Shraddha Mehta (@ShraddzM) September 7, 2017

I first heard it as Aaja Aaja Aaja, mere Sagar wale Raja! And was like Wut!? Who Sagar!? - RAJA ki ALISHKA (@mainteriheroine) September 7, 2017

When it is "Mere swagger wale raja" instead if "mere sagar wale raja"...hindi songs these days... kaffi annoying #Judwaa2 - Gunjan Vaswani (@gtv58) September 8, 2017

Aaja aaja aaja mere swagger wale raja... #OonchiHaiBuilding - Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) September 7, 2017

Aaja aaaaaaaja aaja mere "Swagger" wale Raja - taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2017