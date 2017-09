Twitter Unravels Mystery Behind Confusing 'Oonchi Hai Building' Lyrics

Can anyone explain why the new #OonchiHaiBuilding has @iAmNehaKakkar singing "mere sagar wale raja" instead of "band baja leke aaja"? - Savar (@SavarSuri) September 7, 2017

#OonchiHaiBuilding is good but "mere sagar wale Raja" ye line kuch jami nahi @Varun_dvn - GHALIB DANGER (@ghaalibdanger) September 8, 2017

I still didn't understand why does this line exist - "Aaja mere sagar wale raja" :/ #OonchiHaiBuilding@Varun_dvn@Asli_Jacqueline - Shraddha Mehta (@ShraddzM) September 7, 2017

I first heard it as Aaja Aaja Aaja, mere Sagar wale Raja! And was like Wut!? Who Sagar!? - RAJA ki ALISHKA (@mainteriheroine) September 7, 2017

When it is "Mere swagger wale raja" instead if "mere sagar wale raja"...hindi songs these days... kaffi annoying #Judwaa2 - Gunjan Vaswani (@gtv58) September 8, 2017

Aaja aaja aaja mere swagger wale raja... #OonchiHaiBuilding - Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) September 7, 2017

Aaja aaaaaaaja aaja mere "Swagger" wale Raja - taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2017

In case you missed it, the much-awaited song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 from Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 came out yesterday and has already garnered over 7 million views on YouTube. Like the 1997 original, this one too has been sung and composed by Anu Malik - but a slight change in the lyrics left many confused. If you also heard 'Mere sagar wale raja' in the song and were left scratching your head, you are not alone:Many were left confused and wondering 'Sagar who?'However, some people on Twitter spotted the mistake and the correct lyrics have now come to light. It's not 'Sagar wale raja' as many assumed, but 'Swagger wale raja'!Taapsee Pannu helped settle the debate once and for allMakes a lot more sense, doesn't it?Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has been sung by Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar and features Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is the third song released from Judwaa 2 after Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya and Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12.Click for more trending news