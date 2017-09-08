Twitter Unravels Mystery Behind Confusing 'Oonchi Hai Building' Lyrics

Confused about the lyrics? Here's the answer

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has already garnered over 7 million views on YouTube.

In case you missed it, the much-awaited song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 from Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 came out yesterday and has already garnered over 7 million views on YouTube. Like the 1997 original, this one too has been sung and composed by Anu Malik - but a slight change in the lyrics left many confused. If you also heard 'Mere sagar wale raja' in the song and were left scratching your head, you are not alone:
 
Many were left confused and wondering 'Sagar who?'
 
However, some people on Twitter spotted the mistake and the correct lyrics have now come to light. It's not 'Sagar wale raja' as many assumed, but 'Swagger wale raja'!
 
Taapsee Pannu helped settle the debate once and for all
 
Makes a lot more sense, doesn't it?

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 has been sung by Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar and features Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is the third song released from Judwaa 2 after Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya and Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12.
 

