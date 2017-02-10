Twitter Loves This 'Spoke To My Ex' Joke So Much, Everyone's Posting One

Spoke to my ex after 10 years. "Miss or Mrs.?" He asks



Dr. I said. - Namrata Datta (@candinam) February 8, 2017

*spoke to my ex after 10 years*

"Miss or Mrs?"

Depends on what you're talking about. As in- you MISS me but I'm already MRS to someone else. - Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) February 10, 2017

"Mr." I said. - Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) February 10, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 years "Connaught place"? She asks



Baitho madamji I said. - Smoking Skills HMP (@SmokingSkills_) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 coffees.



me: have you found someone else already?



ex: no, hbu?



me: pic.twitter.com/l5JXPawI5o - existential (@forkedtongue7) February 10, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 5 years.



"Madam Single?", I asked.



"Double Egg Bhurji with extra Paav", she ordered. - Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 ye...

*realizes doesnt have an ex*

*doesnt have a current either*

*hugs pillow tighter, cries & goes back to sleep* - Aneel Guptha (@AneelGuptha) February 10, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 years



"Bro we just used to play ghar ghar at the age of 10" she replied. - Navneet Mishra (@stonerkavi) February 10, 2017

By now you've probably seen a few jokes beginning with the words "spoke to my ex" on social media. Twitter was busy all of yesterday and today posting these jokes after one version of it went viral. It all started when Twitter user Namrata Datta read a version of it somewhere, liked it and tweeted it. As it turns out, so did Twitter who made it go insanely viral. People not only loved the joke itself but also began posting several versions of it, making it trend on Twitter. While Ms Datta's tweet has collected over 3.3 lakh 'likes' and more than 1 lakh retweets, tweeple are flooding the social networking site with their own jokes using the same format.Here's what Ms Datta tweeted on February 8:"Hey, fyi: this isn't mine. I just thought it was clever and empowering. Didn't meant (sic) to mislead anyone," she said on Twitter.A version of the joke had also been posted on The Scribbled Stories Facebook page:Twitter loved the format of this joke so much, they decided to share even funnier versions. Stand-up comic Aditi Mittal and comedy collective AIB member Tanmay Bhat also participated.Here are some of the funniest jokes posted on Twitter:Which of these jokes do you like best? Do you have a version you would like to share too? Tell us using the comments section below.