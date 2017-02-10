Twitter Loves This 'Spoke To My Ex' Joke So Much, Everyone's Posting One

Here's what Ms Datta tweeted on February 8:
Spoke to my ex after 10 years. "Miss or Mrs.?" He asks- Namrata Datta (@candinam) February 8, 2017
Dr. I said.
"Hey, fyi: this isn't mine. I just thought it was clever and empowering. Didn't meant (sic) to mislead anyone," she said on Twitter.
A version of the joke had also been posted on The Scribbled Stories Facebook page:
Twitter loved the format of this joke so much, they decided to share even funnier versions. Stand-up comic Aditi Mittal and comedy collective AIB member Tanmay Bhat also participated.
Here are some of the funniest jokes posted on Twitter:
*spoke to my ex after 10 years*- Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) February 10, 2017
"Miss or Mrs?"
Depends on what you're talking about. As in- you MISS me but I'm already MRS to someone else.
Spoke to my ex after 10 years "Connaught place"? She asks- Smoking Skills HMP (@SmokingSkills_) February 9, 2017
Baitho madamji I said.
Spoke to my ex after 10 coffees.- existential (@forkedtongue7) February 10, 2017
me: have you found someone else already?
ex: no, hbu?
me: pic.twitter.com/l5JXPawI5o
Spoke to my ex after 5 years.- Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) February 9, 2017
"Madam Single?", I asked.
"Double Egg Bhurji with extra Paav", she ordered.
Spoke to my ex after 10 ye...- Aneel Guptha (@AneelGuptha) February 10, 2017
*realizes doesnt have an ex*
*doesnt have a current either*
*hugs pillow tighter, cries & goes back to sleep*
Spoke to my ex after 10 years- Navneet Mishra (@stonerkavi) February 10, 2017
"Bro we just used to play ghar ghar at the age of 10" she replied.
Which of these jokes do you like best? Do you have a version you would like to share too? Tell us using the comments section below.