Twitter Loses It Over Maneka Gandhi's 'Hormonal Outbursts' Comment

A statement by Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has managed to cause an uproar on social media. In an interview with NDTV to mark the International Women's Day, Ms Gandhi spoke about the importance of early curfews in hostels. "When you are 16 or 17 you are also hormonally very challenged. So to protect you from your own hormonal outbursts, perhaps a certain protection or lakshman rekha is drawn," she said. "It really is for your own safety," she added. The comment has now come under fire on social media.Twitter is flooded with reactions to the comment by the minister. While some have expressed shock, others have used humour.Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Ms Gandhi's comment on hostel curfews:An audience member had asked Ms Gandhi for her views on the hostel curfews. She began by saying she didn't have a view point on the topic. "Minsters are expected to produce views within two seconds and our views are usually not thought out," she said.When asked why the lakshman rekhas are drawn only for women, the minister said the same deadlines should apply for boys as well. "Why should the boys be allowed to wander about in the campus after 6'o-clock in the evening? Let them also stay in and let them do their work," she said.It was, however, the statement on 'hormonal outbursts' that really set off Twitter. What do you think of Ms Gandhi's comment? Tell us using the comments section below.