Twitter Heats Up After Donald Trump Exits Paris Climate Agreement

Blow a kiss goodbye to nature. #ParisAgreementpic.twitter.com/wsqlYD9U5x- Meenal Mistry (@MeenalMistry) June 1, 2017
Today carbon dioxide truly became president.- Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 1, 2017
Millennials had an important question
are they still gonna call us snowflakes when those don't exist anymore?- farah brook (@farahbrook) June 1, 2017
Twitter was very vocally critical of the decision
R.I.P. things near the ocean.- George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) June 1, 2017
"One nation, under water, with liberty and justice for coal."- Jessie (@NicCageMatch) June 1, 2017
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Rick Perry & Steve Bannon walk into a bar & the bar is the earth & it overheats & we all die.- Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 1, 2017
Meanwhile, business tycoons like Disney's CEO Robert Iger and Tesla's Elon Musk have pulled out of Mr Trump's business advisory councils to protest the decision.
As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal.- Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
