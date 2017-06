Twitter Heats Up After Donald Trump Exits Paris Climate Agreement

Today carbon dioxide truly became president. - Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 1, 2017

are they still gonna call us snowflakes when those don't exist anymore? - farah brook (@farahbrook) June 1, 2017

R.I.P. things near the ocean. - George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) June 1, 2017

"One nation, under water, with liberty and justice for coal." - Jessie (@NicCageMatch) June 1, 2017

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Rick Perry & Steve Bannon walk into a bar & the bar is the earth & it overheats & we all die. - Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 1, 2017

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. - Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

At a time when global warming has been acknowledged as a real threat, US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he would be withdrawing the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement - a decision that seems to have disappointed not just environmentalists but also several world leaders and businessmen. The internet, predictably, has been buzzing since the announcement, with many criticizing the decision as reckless and disgraceful. We rounded up some of the most biting tweets that take a dig at Mr Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate deal. Read on:Millennials had an important questionTwitter was very vocally critical of the decisionMeanwhile, business tycoons like Disney's CEO Robert Iger and Tesla's Elon Musk have pulled out of Mr Trump's business advisory councils to protest the decision.