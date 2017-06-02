Twitter Heats Up After Donald Trump Exits Paris Climate Agreement

Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate agreement was met with criticism.

Today carbon dioxide truly became president. - Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 1, 2017

are they still gonna call us snowflakes when those don't exist anymore? - farah brook (@farahbrook) June 1, 2017

R.I.P. things near the ocean. - George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) June 1, 2017

"One nation, under water, with liberty and justice for coal." - Jessie (@NicCageMatch) June 1, 2017

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Rick Perry & Steve Bannon walk into a bar & the bar is the earth & it overheats & we all die. - Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 1, 2017

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. - Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017