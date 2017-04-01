Twitter Changes Default 'Egg' Photo To Discourage Trolls, Tweeple React

"We've noticed patterns of behavior with accounts that are created only to harass others - often they don't take the time to personalize their accounts. This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn't fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven't yet personalized their profile photo," says Twitter in their blog post.
However, Twitter's solution to the problem of online trolling hasn't found many takers. Tweeple are evidently not happy that the well-loved egg avatar, which has for seven years now been the default profile photo, is going to change.
Read some of the reactions below:
twitter's answer to complaints of abuse on the platform is to ditch having an egg as the default photo ??? *slow clap* pic.twitter.com/zsttMB4nS6- Hannah Thompson (@H_L_Thompson) March 31, 2017
twitter replaced the egg avatar pic.twitter.com/SiB0Nxgq0R- katheryn (@sella_sandra) April 1, 2017
"people were b-EGG-ing us to fix harassment. hehe. I've never spoken to a woman," -- the team at twitter- PK (@PK_PDX) March 31, 2017
Everybody hates those eggs who troll them so twitter changed their egg DP? Brilliant move!- PS (@rimeswithcya) April 1, 2017
People were also not pleased with the new avatar
so glad that twiter finaly changed the default egg icon avatar to *checks notes* nose and mouth of yawning polar bear pic.twitter.com/J3tmilybei- jomny sun (@jonnysun) April 1, 2017
Dear Twitter,- SCOTT WARNER (@ScottWarner18) April 1, 2017
I liked the egg better... pic.twitter.com/9uitvOOx2D
The decision was mocked relentlessly on the micro-blogging site
Me: Can we do something about all these egg accounts?- sudo rm -rf /usa/* (@whatsEJstandfor) March 31, 2017
Twitter: So you don't like the default avatar?
Me: No I mean
Twitter: Say no more, fam
Us: we're getting harassed by throwaway egg accounts created for that purpose- Matthew R. Francis (@DrMRFrancis) March 31, 2017
Twitter: we'll change the avatar
What do you think of Twitter's decision?
