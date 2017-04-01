News Flash
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh says will hang those who kill cows, reports news agency ANI

Twitter Changes Default 'Egg' Photo To Discourage Trolls, Tweeple React

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 01, 2017 17:34 IST
34 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter Changes Default 'Egg' Photo To Discourage Trolls, Tweeple React

The compnay's decision to do away with the default egg avatar was not welcomed warmly.

On Friday, Twitter announced that it is doing away with its well-known egg avatar as the default profile photo. The company has replaced it with a 'gender-balanced' figure. The egg avatar symbolises the egg that hatches into a bird - Twitter's logo. Over time, however, accounts with the default egg profile pictures have come to be associated with Twitter trolls, negativity and online harassment. In a statement, the company acknowledged that one of the reasons it was doing away with the egg was the negative connotations associated with it.

"We've noticed patterns of behavior with accounts that are created only to harass others - often they don't take the time to personalize their accounts. This has created an association between the default egg profile photo and negative behavior, which isn't fair to people who are still new to Twitter and haven't yet personalized their profile photo," says Twitter in their blog post.

However, Twitter's solution to the problem of online trolling hasn't found many takers. Tweeple are evidently not happy that the well-loved egg avatar, which has for seven years now been the default profile photo, is going to change.

Read some of the reactions below:
 
People were also not pleased with the new avatar
 
The decision was mocked relentlessly on the micro-blogging site
 
What do you think of Twitter's decision? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

34 Shares
ALSO READLiquor Shops Out; Pubs, Hotels Near Highways Too Go Dry After Top Court's Order
Twitter eggTwitter new avatarTwitterTwitter egg profile photo

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8Naam ShabanaPoornaJio Summer Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................