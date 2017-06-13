Twitter Can't Stop Praising The First Look Of Anushka Sharma's 'Pari'

Anushka Sharma stuns once again.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017 13:45 IST
The Internet cannot stop raving about Pari's first look.

New Delhi:  About four hours ago, Anushka Sharma took to social media to unveil the first look of her upcoming venture, Pari. The first look of the movie, which is co-produced by Anushka and stars her and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead, shows the actor in a completely new avatar - haunted, freckled and mysterious. Check out Pari's first look below:
 
 

Pari...First Look @officialcsfilms @kriarj.entertainment #ParambrataChatterjee #PariFirstLook

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


Anushka Sharma's blue-eyed, haunted look for Pari has created quite a stir online. On Twitter, it has met with unanimous approval, unlike the lukewarm response meted out to her other upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal. It has even becoming a trending hashtag.

Here's what tweeple have to say about Pari:
 
In fact, it seems like the intriguing poster is already on its way to becoming a meme:
 
Pari will be co-produced by Clean Slate Films and Kriarj Entertainment, and directed by debutant Prosit Roy.

What do you think of Pari's first look? Let us know using the comments section below.

