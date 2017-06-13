Twitter Can't Stop Praising The First Look Of Anushka Sharma's 'Pari'

Anushka Sharma's blue-eyed, haunted look for Pari has created quite a stir online. On Twitter, it has met with unanimous approval, unlike the lukewarm response meted out to her other upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal. It has even becoming a trending hashtag.
Here's what tweeple have to say about Pari:
OMG ! @AnushkaSharma you looks absolutely unrecognizable in this scary and haunting in the first look poster of #Pari#PariFirstLookpic.twitter.com/u53I1wCLli- Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) June 13, 2017
This looks scary and quite interesting- Toyyaba K Khan (@KhanToyyaba) June 13, 2017
#Paripic.twitter.com/JiFe7TfuY1
#Pari poster of @AnushkaSharma reminds me of a famous National Geographic cover of mysterious eyed woman,it has fear,mystery,intrigue,shock pic.twitter.com/vpffXjgt3J- Cifar (@cifarshayar) June 13, 2017
First Look Poster of #Pari. Superstar @AnushkaSharma looks like never before. Her Fans will love her New Avatar. TERRIFIC ! pic.twitter.com/Vy6eB3EdbT- Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) June 13, 2017
#PariFirstLook how intense @AnushkaSharma is looking! Eagerly waiting for #Paripic.twitter.com/FP3Cf7ZIRX- sarah (@I_Stan_ARK) June 13, 2017
In fact, it seems like the intriguing poster is already on its way to becoming a meme:
#pari- Have U Loved Karma (@sarcasticobeast) June 13, 2017
Once again @AnushkaSharma is coming back some serious movie like nh10 pic.twitter.com/JPWENCVIxP
Pari will be co-produced by Clean Slate Films and Kriarj Entertainment, and directed by debutant Prosit Roy.
What do you think of Pari's first look? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news