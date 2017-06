Twitter Can't Stop Praising The First Look Of Anushka Sharma's 'Pari'

The Internet cannot stop raving about Pari's first look.

Pari...First Look @officialcsfilms @kriarj.entertainment #ParambrataChatterjee #PariFirstLook A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

OMG ! @AnushkaSharma you looks absolutely unrecognizable in this scary and haunting in the first look poster of #Pari#PariFirstLookpic.twitter.com/u53I1wCLli - Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) June 13, 2017

This looks scary and quite interesting

#Paripic.twitter.com/JiFe7TfuY1 - Toyyaba K Khan (@KhanToyyaba) June 13, 2017

#Pari poster of @AnushkaSharma reminds me of a famous National Geographic cover of mysterious eyed woman,it has fear,mystery,intrigue,shock pic.twitter.com/vpffXjgt3J - Cifar (@cifarshayar) June 13, 2017

First Look Poster of #Pari. Superstar @AnushkaSharma looks like never before. Her Fans will love her New Avatar. TERRIFIC ! pic.twitter.com/Vy6eB3EdbT - Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) June 13, 2017

#pari

Once again @AnushkaSharma is coming back some serious movie like nh10 pic.twitter.com/JPWENCVIxP - Have U Loved Karma (@sarcasticobeast) June 13, 2017

About four hours ago, Anushka Sharma took to social media to unveil the first look of her upcoming venture, Pari. The first look of the movie, which is co-produced by Anushka and stars her and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead, shows the actor in a completely new avatar - haunted, freckled and mysterious. Check out Pari's first look below:Anushka Sharma's blue-eyed, haunted look for Pari has created quite a stir online. On Twitter, it has met with unanimous approval, unlike the lukewarm response meted out to her other upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal. It has even becoming a trending hashtag.Here's what tweeple have to say about Pari:In fact, it seems like the intriguing poster is already on its way to becoming a meme:Pari will be co-produced by Clean Slate Films and Kriarj Entertainment, and directed by debutant Prosit Roy.What do you think of Pari's first look? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news