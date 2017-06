Twitter Can't Decide Whether This Prank Is Pure Evil Or Pure Genius

The prankster placed stickers that look exactly like power outlets at an airport

First outlet sticker is up. pic.twitter.com/awJEOxpzjq — Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 14, 2017

when I see it's a sticker & my phone on 1% pic.twitter.com/GesW0QjX58 — IG: @melaninvibez400 (@RalphLaurenCrib) June 15, 2017

This is nothing but awesome. — Mike Mallory (@themal15) June 17, 2017

Watching you, Dave. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 15, 2017

How many times have you discovered that your phone's battery is dangerously close to draining out and started hunting frantically for a power outlet to charge it? If you're anything like us, probably too many times to count. And that's why you'll know and appreciate that feeling of overwhelming relief that washes over you when you finally spot a place to charge your phone. Which is probably why Twitter is divided over one man's prank at an airport in the United States.Here's what happened. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @JustBasicDave on the micro-blogging site decided to prank fellow passengers at the Miami International Airport late last week.First, he placed stickers - yes, stickers - that look exactly like power outlets around the airport:Then, he filmed confused passengers attempt to charge their phones and laptops:"At first, people were mad, then confused and then (they) laughed," the prankster identified as David McDonald told ABC News . "After I was done video taping, I told them what I did and they all laughed and we acted like nothing happened and waited for the next person to try it."Mr McDonald assured ABC News he took the sticker down when he left to go catch his flight.Twitter's verdict:Watch out!Click for more trending news