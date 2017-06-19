Twitter Can't Decide Whether This Prank Is Pure Evil Or Pure Genius

Here's what happened. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @JustBasicDave on the micro-blogging site decided to prank fellow passengers at the Miami International Airport late last week.
First, he placed stickers - yes, stickers - that look exactly like power outlets around the airport:
First outlet sticker is up. pic.twitter.com/awJEOxpzjq— Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 14, 2017
Then, he filmed confused passengers attempt to charge their phones and laptops:
Got one! pic.twitter.com/bfxE4TFTWr— Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 14, 2017
Got em! pic.twitter.com/YFz4Dh80qo— Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 14, 2017
"At first, people were mad, then confused and then (they) laughed," the prankster identified as David McDonald told ABC News. "After I was done video taping, I told them what I did and they all laughed and we acted like nothing happened and waited for the next person to try it."
Mr McDonald assured ABC News he took the sticker down when he left to go catch his flight.
Twitter's verdict:
when I see it's a sticker & my phone on 1% pic.twitter.com/GesW0QjX58— IG: @melaninvibez400 (@RalphLaurenCrib) June 15, 2017
Evil genius pic.twitter.com/IJmsJFRRgJ— DrAnilJain (@Dr_AnilJ) June 15, 2017
June 15, 2017
You know the rest pic.twitter.com/rLgpeztqAh— Bling-Blaow (@aaolds) June 15, 2017
This is nothing but awesome.— Mike Mallory (@themal15) June 17, 2017
Watch out!
Watching you, Dave.— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 15, 2017
Click for more trending news