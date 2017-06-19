Twitter Can't Decide Whether This Prank Is Pure Evil Or Pure Genius

What do you think?

Offbeat | | Updated: June 19, 2017 10:53 IST
33 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter Can't Decide Whether This Prank Is Pure Evil Or Pure Genius

The prankster placed stickers that look exactly like power outlets at an airport

How many times have you discovered that your phone's battery is dangerously close to draining out and started hunting frantically for a power outlet to charge it? If you're anything like us, probably too many times to count. And that's why you'll know and appreciate that feeling of overwhelming relief that washes over you when you finally spot a place to charge your phone. Which is probably why Twitter is divided over one man's prank at an airport in the United States. 

Here's what happened. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @JustBasicDave on the micro-blogging site decided to prank fellow passengers at the Miami International Airport late last week.

First, he placed stickers - yes, stickers - that look exactly like power outlets around the airport:
 
Then, he filmed confused passengers attempt to charge their phones and laptops:
  

"At first, people were mad, then confused and then (they) laughed," the prankster identified as David McDonald told ABC News. "After I was done video taping, I told them what I did and they all laughed and we acted like nothing happened and waited for the next person to try it."

Mr McDonald assured ABC News he took the sticker down when he left to go catch his flight.

Twitter's verdict: 
     

Watch out!
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

33 Shares
ALSO READIndia vs Pakistan: 'We're With You,' Indian Fans Tweet After Loss To Pakistan In Final
PrankTwitterViral

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................