Twitter Bowled Over By Team India's Farewell Gift To Shahid Afridi

April 19, 2017
Team India sent Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi this special gift to mark his retirement

New Delhi:  Is cricket a gentleman's game? Team India's heart-warming gesture will have you answering that question with a firm "Yes." The Indian cricket team, led by Captain Virat Kohli, presented Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi with a special farewell gift to mark his retirement. Team India presented one of Kohli's ODI jerseys with the signatures of Team India members on it. The jersey also carried this special message from Kohli: "Best wishes, Shahid Bhai. Always a pleasure playing against you."

Faizan Lakhani, a Pakistani journalist based in Karachi, posted this picture on Twitter over the weekend:
 
The ODI jersey, with the number 18 and "Virat" printed on it, has the signatures of Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and former coach Ravi Shastri, among others, on it.

37-year-old Afridi ended his international career in February when he announced his retirement from the T20 version of cricket. He had already retired from Test and One-Day formats of the game. 

Twitterati absolutely loved the sporting gesture:
 
