Twitter Bowled Over By Team India's Farewell Gift To Shahid Afridi

Faizan Lakhani, a Pakistani journalist based in Karachi, posted this picture on Twitter over the weekend:
Virat Kohli's shirt, signed by Indian team, for Shahid Afridi, with a message "always a pleasure playing against you." pic.twitter.com/KexlCjTNeZ— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 15, 2017
The ODI jersey, with the number 18 and "Virat" printed on it, has the signatures of Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and former coach Ravi Shastri, among others, on it.
37-year-old Afridi ended his international career in February when he announced his retirement from the T20 version of cricket. He had already retired from Test and One-Day formats of the game.
Twitterati absolutely loved the sporting gesture:
@faizanlakhani good to see that players of both nations respect each other.— amir sohail (@amirsohail392) April 16, 2017
@faizanlakhani They just respect him .He is a legend. thanks #Virat— Hassankhetran (@Hassankhetran18) April 16, 2017
@faizanlakhani I admire Kohli. It only he is great Batsmen but a great Human being and being aggressive in the field is his Class!!— Tanveer Khatana (@iamrjtanveerkh) April 16, 2017
Love this. Shame in recent years we've been deprived of an Indo-Pak game in Pak. Afridi versus a Kohli led team would've been interesting. https://t.co/lWlZvprrFj— Navta vij (@NavtaV) April 18, 2017
@faizanlakhani Heart warming gesture!— Salman Saeed (@salman_539) April 16, 2017
