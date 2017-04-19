Twitter Bowled Over By Team India's Farewell Gift To Shahid Afridi

Team India sent Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi this special gift to mark his retirement

Virat Kohli's shirt, signed by Indian team, for Shahid Afridi, with a message "always a pleasure playing against you." pic.twitter.com/KexlCjTNeZ — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 15, 2017

@faizanlakhani good to see that players of both nations respect each other. — amir sohail (@amirsohail392) April 16, 2017

@faizanlakhani They just respect him .He is a legend. thanks #Virat — Hassankhetran (@Hassankhetran18) April 16, 2017

@faizanlakhani I admire Kohli. It only he is great Batsmen but a great Human being and being aggressive in the field is his Class!! — Tanveer Khatana (@iamrjtanveerkh) April 16, 2017

Love this. Shame in recent years we've been deprived of an Indo-Pak game in Pak. Afridi versus a Kohli led team would've been interesting. https://t.co/lWlZvprrFj — Navta vij (@NavtaV) April 18, 2017