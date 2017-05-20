Twin Grannies Turn 100. Their Celebratory Photoshoot Is Adorable

The twin sisters will celebrate their birthday with their family later.

New Delhi:  When you turn 100, maybe a cake just doesn't cut it anymore. Maybe that's why these twin sisters from Brazil decided to celebrate their 100th birthday with a breathtakingly beautiful photoshoot. Well, lucky for us - because their pictures are so adorable, they'll have you smiling for days.
 
 
 


According to ABC News, Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi were approached by photographer Camila Lima, of Cariacica, Brazil, who wanted to capture their milestone birthday.

"I had never met anyone 100-years-old, let alone twins! I got in touch with their family and offered the photo shoot as a gift," Ms Lima also told Good Housekeeping.

They agreed readily.

The incredible photoshoot features the sisters in matching pink and blue dresses and flower crowns for one part and driving an electric pink car for the other. According to Ms Lima's Facebook post, the twins will complete a 100 years on May 24.

Check out their wonderful photos:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


You can check out the entire album here.

The twins have also planned a huge party, inviting about a 100 members of their large family, Gazeta Online reports.

