Updated: April 04, 2017 10:45 IST
'Tweets Do Come True.' Why PM Modi Is Following This Man On Twitter

PM Narendra Modi retweeted this picture of a wedding card with the Swachh Bharat logo on it

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India movement, has plenty of fans but here's one superfan who caught his attention. On April 1, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur took to Twitter to share a picture of his sister's wedding invitation. What stood out was the Swachh Bharat logo that featured prominently on it. Akash Jain tweeted the picture of the wedding card with a message tagging PM Modi, saying the idea was to spread awareness of the campaign. Within 48 hours, the tweet blew up with a series of prominent BJP leaders retweeting it. And then came a surprise. PM Modi retweeted it and began following Mr Jain on Twitter. PM Modi, who has close to 29 million followers on Twitter, only follows 1,698 people on the micro-blogging platform.
 
BJP MP Pratap Simha was among the first to notice Mr Jain's tweet
 
Within two days, PM Modi retweeted it and began following Mr Jain on Twitter.
 
When people asked Mr Jain why his family had decided to print the Swachh Bharat logo on the wedding cards, he explained his father had wanted the "social function to be a medium to spread a social message."
 
A few tweeple pointed out that perhaps sending out e-invites to the wedding might have done more to promote the campaign.
 
One person even suggested a "plastic-free" wedding
 
And another asked Mr Jain to post pictures of the April 29 wedding to prove the family and their guests would do their part to ensure the idea of a "Clean India" was actually implemented
 
Mr Jain's Twitter timeline has been filled with congratulatory messages for the innovative idea
 
PM Modi kicked off the Swachh Bharat campaign on October 2, 2014 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He famously swept a narrow street in a North Delhi neighbourhood, tapped celebrities to join in the cause and led thousands of government employees and school children in taking a pledge to focus on cleaning the country.
 
