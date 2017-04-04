'Tweets Do Come True.' Why PM Modi Is Following This Man On Twitter

Dear @narendramodi, My dad specifically wanted @swachhbharat logo to be there on my sister's wedding invitation, hence got it. @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/kD28savm82— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 1, 2017
BJP MP Pratap Simha was among the first to notice Mr Jain's tweet
Kudos... https://t.co/0vPMbIxkld— Pratap Simha (@mepratap) April 1, 2017
The moment when your 'Member of Parliament' appreciates the initiative. Thanks a lot @mepratap. #SwachhBharat@narendramodi@swachhbharathttps://t.co/fP6MRMmx19— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 1, 2017
Within two days, PM Modi retweeted it and began following Mr Jain on Twitter.
What a moment. PM @narendramodi ji retweeted my tweet & followed me back on twitter. Modi ji has been an inspiration to my dad as well. pic.twitter.com/JIoy774SUY— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 2, 2017
Tweets do come true! Never thought that this will happen in real :) Honoured to be followed back by Modiji. https://t.co/xp5kKrwgEl— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 2, 2017
When people asked Mr Jain why his family had decided to print the Swachh Bharat logo on the wedding cards, he explained his father had wanted the "social function to be a medium to spread a social message."
@AnnyaDasGupta33 Yes, wanted this social function to be a medium to spread social message.— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 2, 2017
A few tweeple pointed out that perhaps sending out e-invites to the wedding might have done more to promote the campaign.
@gautyou Completely agree. Since not all the relatives are online, about 40% invitations are physical and rest 60% will be Whatsapp based :)— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 2, 2017
One person even suggested a "plastic-free" wedding
@srikanthramanam@narendramodi@swachhbharat Thanks for your feedback. I will surely discuss this with my family. #SwachhBharat— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 1, 2017
And another asked Mr Jain to post pictures of the April 29 wedding to prove the family and their guests would do their part to ensure the idea of a "Clean India" was actually implemented
@syrinje@Vipl_lL Dear sir, wedding is on 29th April and you're invited whole heartily. Will try my best to follow it in every possible way.— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 3, 2017
Mr Jain's Twitter timeline has been filled with congratulatory messages for the innovative idea
@OmMathur_bjp Dear Om Mathurji @OmMathur_bjp ji, Can you please follow back. I wanted to invite you for my sister's wedding at Jodhpur, Rajasthan :)— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 3, 2017
@AsYouNotWish Thanks a lot. Exactly, it's the drops and drops which fill up the ocean.— Akash Jain (@akash207) April 1, 2017
PM Modi kicked off the Swachh Bharat campaign on October 2, 2014 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He famously swept a narrow street in a North Delhi neighbourhood, tapped celebrities to join in the cause and led thousands of government employees and school children in taking a pledge to focus on cleaning the country.
PM Narendra Modi wielding the broom during a surprise visit to the Mandir Marg Police Station #MyCleanIndiapic.twitter.com/Qva4E9CctE— ANI (@ANI_news) October 2, 2014
PM Shri @narendramodi launching cleanliness drive for Swacch Bharat Mission from Valmiki Basti#MyCleanIndiapic.twitter.com/4FvZsJ6TZo— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 2, 2014
Click here for more trending stories.