'Try Not To Wear Shorts On TV' Karun Chandhok's Mum Ribs Him Hilariously

The Twitter exchange between Karun Chandhok and his mum has people in splits.

PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS

ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU.@karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TV

MUM https://t.co/RXeBb9qg7y - Chitra Chandhok- (@chitrachandhok) July 7, 2017

Karun takes a breather in the commentary box



We're on air tomorrow but he and Ben still broadcast to partners around the world #C4F1pic.twitter.com/yyaoPiEjiZ - Channel 4 F1 (@C4F1) July 7, 2017

This made me laugh - Claire Murphy (@murphy2425) July 7, 2017

Well that wins tweet of the day - Ian Phillip (@mr_phillip) July 7, 2017

Been called many things by my mother but never orangutan legs... simply brilliant! Mrs C is a legend - Jazz K (@backupwala) July 8, 2017

Your mum is a Twitter goddess. - Jack Pickering (@PickoMotorsport) July 7, 2017

@chitrachandhok , no matter how old we are, our moms will ALWAYS find a way to embarrass us Chennai moms FTW ! - Eshwer Shivaprakash (@eshshiv) July 7, 2017