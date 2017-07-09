'Try Not To Wear Shorts On TV' Karun Chandhok's Mum Ribs Him Hilariously

"PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU. @karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TV
MUM" wrote Ms Chandhok in all caps in response to the photo, ribbing her son hilariously.
PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS- Chitra Chandhok- (@chitrachandhok) July 7, 2017
ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU.@karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TV
MUM https://t.co/RXeBb9qg7y
Karun takes a breather in the commentary box- Channel 4 F1 (@C4F1) July 7, 2017
We're on air tomorrow but he and Ben still broadcast to partners around the world #C4F1pic.twitter.com/yyaoPiEjiZ
Her tweet has been liked over 600 times and has had a sheepish Karun replying to it too
Err.... Hi Mum! https://t.co/9kwy6lHjhm- Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) July 7, 2017
In the meantime, many have tweeted to say that Ms Chandhok's brutal tweet made them laugh out loud:
This made me laugh- Claire Murphy (@murphy2425) July 7, 2017
Well that wins tweet of the day- Ian Phillip (@mr_phillip) July 7, 2017
Been called many things by my mother but never orangutan legs... simply brilliant! Mrs C is a legend- Jazz K (@backupwala) July 8, 2017
Your mum is a Twitter goddess.- Jack Pickering (@PickoMotorsport) July 7, 2017
@chitrachandhok , no matter how old we are, our moms will ALWAYS find a way to embarrass us Chennai moms FTW !- Eshwer Shivaprakash (@eshshiv) July 7, 2017
