'Try Not To Wear Shorts On TV' Karun Chandhok's Mum Ribs Him Hilariously

PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS

ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU.@karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TV

MUM https://t.co/RXeBb9qg7y - Chitra Chandhok- (@chitrachandhok) July 7, 2017

Karun takes a breather in the commentary box



We're on air tomorrow but he and Ben still broadcast to partners around the world #C4F1pic.twitter.com/yyaoPiEjiZ - Channel 4 F1 (@C4F1) July 7, 2017

This made me laugh - Claire Murphy (@murphy2425) July 7, 2017

Well that wins tweet of the day - Ian Phillip (@mr_phillip) July 7, 2017

Been called many things by my mother but never orangutan legs... simply brilliant! Mrs C is a legend - Jazz K (@backupwala) July 8, 2017

Your mum is a Twitter goddess. - Jack Pickering (@PickoMotorsport) July 7, 2017

@chitrachandhok , no matter how old we are, our moms will ALWAYS find a way to embarrass us Chennai moms FTW ! - Eshwer Shivaprakash (@eshshiv) July 7, 2017

Mothers will be mothers, whether you're a kid or a world-renowned racing driver, commentator and TV presenter. Don't believe us? We have evidence. Karun Chandhok's mum is a proud mum, she supports her son with encouraging messages and tweets, but even she has her limits. So when Channel 4 F1 shared a picture of Karun Chandhok putting his feet up to take a breather in the commentary box on July 7, his mum Chitra Chandhok took it up as an opportunity to scold her son for wearing shorts on TV."PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU. @karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TVMUM" wrote Ms Chandhok in all caps in response to the photo, ribbing her son hilariously.Her tweet has been liked over 600 times and has had a sheepish Karun replying to it tooIn the meantime, many have tweeted to say that Ms Chandhok's brutal tweet made them laugh out loud:What do you think of the hilarious exchange? Do let us know using the comments section below.