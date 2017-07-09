'Try Not To Wear Shorts On TV' Karun Chandhok's Mum Ribs Him Hilariously

Chitra Chandhok hilariously scolding her son on Twitter is going viral

Updated: July 09, 2017 10:48 IST
The Twitter exchange between Karun Chandhok and his mum has people in splits.

Mothers will be mothers, whether you're a kid or a world-renowned racing driver, commentator and TV presenter. Don't believe us? We have evidence. Karun Chandhok's mum is a proud mum, she supports her son with encouraging messages and tweets, but even she has her limits. So when Channel 4 F1 shared a picture of Karun Chandhok putting his feet up to take a breather in the commentary box on July 7, his mum Chitra Chandhok took it up as an opportunity to scold her son for wearing shorts on TV.

"PLEASE DONT PUT MY SONS ORANGUTAN LEGS ON YOUR TWITTER I BEG YOU. @karunchandhok YOU TOLD ME YOU WOULD TRY NOT TO WEAR SHORTS ON TV
MUM" wrote Ms Chandhok in all caps in response to the photo, ribbing her son hilariously.
 
Her tweet has been liked over 600 times and has had a sheepish Karun replying to it too
 
In the meantime, many have tweeted to say that Ms Chandhok's brutal tweet made them laugh out loud:
 
What do you think of the hilarious exchange? Do let us know using the comments section below.

