Try Desi Champi To Clear Your Head, Says Anand Mahindra. How About This?

"Lesson in Management 3.0, Indian style. When you want to think disruptively & CLEAR your head of old ideas, get an Indian 'Champi' massage," he says on Twitter. The tweet is accompanied with a video, which shows a man, we dare say, enjoying a head massage at his local salon.
One may assume head massages involve a person gently caressing your scalp to relax you to your very core. Not this massage, unless that's what you like. This champi shows the masseur vigorously moving his hands over his customer's scalp, tugging on his hair and even slapping his head several times.
Not quite Johnny Walker's famous Sar Jo Tera Chakraye kinda massage, right?
Since being posted, Mr Mahindra's tweet has collected over 2,700 'likes' and more than one lakh retweets.
"I'm surprised the guy didn't hit him back! It looks very violent and painful for a wee bit of relaxation," says one commenter on the video. "Looks like giving the Indian massage would help you get rid of stress more effectively than receiving it," comments another.
Would you dare to get this kind of a champi? Tell us using the comments section below.
