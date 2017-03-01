Budget
Trump Wants A Great, Great Wall. Twitter Just Wants To Troll Him

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 01, 2017 11:31 IST
In no time at all, Twitter had "great, great wall" trending.

Great is not good enough for President Donald Trump. While addressing a joint session of the Congress on Tuesday night, the POTUS delivered a list of promises that included his plan to build a "great, great wall" between the USA and Mexico. He again forgot to disclose any details about how he plans to fund the $21 billion border wall project. In no time at all, Twitter had "great, great wall" trending and plenty of tweets trolling the President rolled in.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Trump's proposed plan of the great, great wall:

1. Donald Trump is a happy man
 
2. The wall needs to be yuge!
 
3. Matt Damon got dragged into this mess for his movie, The Great Wall
 
4. Better than China
 
5. Most people had the same thought
 
6. Conspiracy theories are flying thick and fast
 
7. Don't miss the fine print
 
8. This user made a promise
 
9. A great, great wall everywhere!
 
10. In conclusion, people are not happy
 
This, of course, is not the first time that the President's plan of building a wall has drawn ire from netizens. Only a few days ago, a Reddit thread took a not-so-subtle dig at Mr Trump when it decided to suggest alternative uses for $21 billion dollars instead of building a wall.

What do you think of the proposed great, great wall? Let us know in the comments section below.

