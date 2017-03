Trump Wants A Great, Great Wall. Twitter Just Wants To Troll Him

In no time at all, Twitter had "great, great wall" trending.

10am: people working trump will fold on immigration reform



10pm: GREAT GREAT WALL is trending pic.twitter.com/uZYdJV91QG - Vendetta Vimiera (@VendettaVimiera) March 1, 2017

"Great, Great Wall" Because it has to be greater than China's Wall, which is only Great. - Justin Gould (@SkyMogul72) March 1, 2017

"Great Great Wall" is actually how Trump gives his review of the new Matt Damon movie. - John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 1, 2017

Trump: What's that wall in China called?



Adviser: Great Wall



T: Check this out. We call ours Great Great Wall



A: Who's a big boy



T: Me!- Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) March 1, 2017

Just to be clear it will be a great, great wall, not just a great wall like the crappy one in China #JointAddress#Jointsession - Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) March 1, 2017

Donald Tweet let us know that we aren't going to just have a measly Great Wall like China, no we're going to have a Great, Great Wall! - Butch Terry (@TerryButchterry) March 1, 2017

A great, great wall. Take that, Ming Dynasty! - Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 1, 2017

apparently the "Great Great Wall" will be made from paper maché and glitter glue #JointAddress - mama umbridge (@MAMA_UMBRIDGE) March 1, 2017

Great Great Wall to be constructed out of gaudy paintings of himself he bought with other people's money. - Schreck Troyson (@SchreckTroyson) March 1, 2017

"I WILL BUILD A GREAT GREAT WALL ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER AND I WILL MAKE [americans who buy stuff made in] MEXICO PAY FOR THAT WALL" - gerry (@geraldmellor) January 26, 2017

I am going to build a wall around the Trump Tower. It's gonna be a great, great wall. - Justin Rose (@JustinArthuRose) January 26, 2017

If our infrastructure is crumbling, why is he talking about spending billions on the "great great wall"??? #jointaddress - Coco (@_coconono_) March 1, 2017

We're going to build a great, great wall and Mexico will pay for it.. just not right now. but they will.. eventually.. #oktrump#thankstrump - Timmy Weier (@TimmyWeier) January 25, 2017

Great is not good enough for President Donald Trump. While addressing a joint session of the Congress on Tuesday night, the POTUS delivered a list of promises that included his plan to build a "great, great wall" between the USA and Mexico. He again forgot to disclose any details about how he plans to fund the $21 billion border wall project. In no time at all, Twitter had "great, great wall" trending and plenty of tweets trolling the President rolled in.Check out some of the funniest reactions to Trump's proposed plan of the great, great wall:1. Donald Trump is a happy man2. The wall needs to be yuge!3. Matt Damon got dragged into this mess for his movie, The Great Wall4. Better than China5. Most people had the same thought6. Conspiracy theories are flying thick and fast7. Don't miss the fine print8. This user made a promise9. A great, great wall everywhere!10. In conclusion, people are not happyThis, of course, is not the first time that the President's plan of building a wall has drawn ire from netizens. Only a few days ago, a Reddit thread took a not-so-subtle dig at Mr Trump when it decided to suggest alternative uses for $21 billion dollars instead of building a wall.What do you think of the proposed great, great wall? Let us know in the comments section below.