Trump Wants A Great, Great Wall. Twitter Just Wants To Troll Him

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Trump's proposed plan of the great, great wall:
1. Donald Trump is a happy man
10am: people working trump will fold on immigration reform- Vendetta Vimiera (@VendettaVimiera) March 1, 2017
10pm: GREAT GREAT WALL is trending pic.twitter.com/uZYdJV91QG
2. The wall needs to be yuge!
"Great, Great Wall" Because it has to be greater than China's Wall, which is only Great.- Justin Gould (@SkyMogul72) March 1, 2017
3. Matt Damon got dragged into this mess for his movie, The Great Wall
"Great Great Wall" is actually how Trump gives his review of the new Matt Damon movie.- John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 1, 2017
4. Better than China
Trump: What's that wall in China called?
Adviser: Great Wall
T: Check this out. We call ours Great Great Wall
A: Who's a big boy
T: Me!- Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) March 1, 2017
Just to be clear it will be a great, great wall, not just a great wall like the crappy one in China #JointAddress#Jointsession- Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) March 1, 2017
Donald Tweet let us know that we aren't going to just have a measly Great Wall like China, no we're going to have a Great, Great Wall!- Butch Terry (@TerryButchterry) March 1, 2017
5. Most people had the same thought
A great, great wall. Take that, Ming Dynasty!- Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 1, 2017
6. Conspiracy theories are flying thick and fast
apparently the "Great Great Wall" will be made from paper maché and glitter glue #JointAddress- mama umbridge (@MAMA_UMBRIDGE) March 1, 2017
Great Great Wall to be constructed out of gaudy paintings of himself he bought with other people's money.- Schreck Troyson (@SchreckTroyson) March 1, 2017
7. Don't miss the fine print
"I WILL BUILD A GREAT GREAT WALL ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER AND I WILL MAKE [americans who buy stuff made in] MEXICO PAY FOR THAT WALL"- gerry (@geraldmellor) January 26, 2017
8. This user made a promise
I am going to build a wall around the Trump Tower. It's gonna be a great, great wall.- Justin Rose (@JustinArthuRose) January 26, 2017
9. A great, great wall everywhere!
Trump: "And A Great-Great Wall Here & A Great-Great Wall There, Everywhere... Great-Great Wall"#SOTU#TrumpAddress#JointSession- Becca Avalos (@BeccaPhD) March 1, 2017
10. In conclusion, people are not happy
If our infrastructure is crumbling, why is he talking about spending billions on the "great great wall"??? #jointaddress- Coco (@_coconono_) March 1, 2017
We're going to build a great, great wall and Mexico will pay for it.. just not right now. but they will.. eventually.. #oktrump#thankstrump- Timmy Weier (@TimmyWeier) January 25, 2017
This, of course, is not the first time that the President's plan of building a wall has drawn ire from netizens. Only a few days ago, a Reddit thread took a not-so-subtle dig at Mr Trump when it decided to suggest alternative uses for $21 billion dollars instead of building a wall.
What do you think of the proposed great, great wall? Let us know in the comments section below.