Trump Aana? 'Take It Easy,' Sings A R Rahman In 2017 Update Of Urvasi Urvasi

The song, shared on YouTube and also retweeted by Rahman some 15 hours ago, is making waves online, what with the lyrics being so catchy. Even though the song is in Tamil, it's not hard to figure out some of these interesting lines (psst... some of the translations are available on the YouTube description of the song).
On December 1, Rahman posted on Facebook appealing to followers for lyric suggestions. "Of course please do leave out and avoid any reference to Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump or the currency situation for now," he had said.
We're not sure if he already had these lines planned or if people just didn't listen, but these references ultimately made it to the song.
"Ainooru ruba sellama pona, take it easy policy" (If the Rs 500 note becomes useless, take it easy policy).
"Donald Trump president aana, take it easy policy" (If Donald Trump becomes president, take it easy policy).
While the song on Twitter has collected some 2,700 retweets and over 1,400 'likes,' on YouTube it has received almost 65,000 views and very much counting.
So grab those earphones and listen to the song now:
Remember when @arrahman crowdsourced new lyrics from YOU for a reimagined version of Urvasi Urvasi?- MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 11, 2017
Well, HERE IT IS! And it's GENIUS. pic.twitter.com/k7xqLYemyI
What do you think of the track? How does it compare to the older versions? Tell us using the comments section below.