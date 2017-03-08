Truckers In Botswana Save Thirsty Baby Elephant, Earn Internet's Love

The truckers then realised that they needed to do more than just give the baby elephant some water. And so, they loaded it up on their truck and took it to a nearby sanctuary.
According to The Dodo, the baby elephant was dropped off at the Botswana Elephant Sanctuary. In an update posted by them, they added that the elephant was now 'doing very well' at Elephants Without Borders.
The heartwarming video of the trucker giving the baby elephant water has collected over one lakh views on Facebook. Many people have come forward to praise the truckers for their kind actions. "Thank god they stopped and helped. The water was obviously very much appreciated," says one comment on the video. "Thank you for helping this sweet young and defenseless elephant!" says another commenter.
You can watch the video below:
