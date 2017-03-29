Trending: Travel In Mumbai Locals? You'll Love This Relatable Short Film

"Mumbai is known for its fast life. A person residing here needs to do a number of permutations and combinations throughout the day in order to save time." That's the description for this short film trending on YouTube. Titled '15 Minutes,' the short film revolves around a day in the life of Sawant Sahab and his quest to make it home a quarter of an hour earlier than usual. But does he succeed? You'll have to watch the video to find out.All of eight and a half minutes long, the video shows the protagonist's relationship with one of Mumbai's lifelines - the city's local trains.A day in the life of Sawant Sahab involves working at office till 9:15 pm, reaching Bandra station at 9:45 pm, taking a train to Bandra and eventually reaching home by 11:00 pm. What awaits his arrival at home is his wife telling him he's late, some cold dinner and his sleeping son. Unless he can reach home a little early one day. What would that be like?So, with a world of expectations in his mind, Sawant Sahab sets out to make it home 15 minutes early. That's what this engrossing short is all about.If you live or have lived in Mumbai, chances are you'll find this video extremely relatable.Had a similar experience? Tell us about it in the comments section below.